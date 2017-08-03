Rock baggy pants like Gong Yoo

How can I look fashionable in baggy pants, instead of like an uncle?

Men, it is time to let go of the skin-tight jeans of your youth and embrace wide-legged pants.

The roomy cut is a dressier alternative to jeans, but a more relaxed version of suit pants. Dress it up with a tailored shirt or dress it down with a plain fitted T-shirt.

This style is frequently seen on South Korean actor Gong Yoo, star of the 2016 hit movie Train To Busan, who favours baggy pants that spill over his white sneakers. Such pants are best suited for men who are tall and lean (he is 1.84m tall).

As for men of average height, freelance fashion stylist Grace Lim, 25, suggests going for pants that allow the wearer to show his ankles.

Look for baggy pants that are slightly cropped and tapered at the ankles, she says. Showing the ankles helps to visually lengthen the legs so they do not look stumpy and short.

Here are some tips on how to pull off baggy pants.

• LAYERS

Play with layers. Instead of wearing the pants with just a baggy T-shirt, wear a long cardigan over it. Taller men have the advantage here.

• PROPORTIONS

Not everything has to be baggy. Play with proportions and wear a fitted top to show off the body. Try a thin knitted top and keep it tucked in to look neat.

Here are some outfit suggestions.

LOOK SMART

A short-sleeved shirt is casual, so wear a blazer when you need to smarten up.

1. Egyptian cotton camp collar shirt, $130, from Inventory 2. Tailored hotel blazer in shiny indigo, $529, from Amsterdams Blauw, Scotch & Soda 3. Enzer pleated loose tapered pants in grey, $79.90, from Sparrow Green, Zalora.sg 4. Swift Fun sneakers, $149, from Adidas Originals at Pacific Plaza, Bugis+ and partner retailers at Ion and Paragon

SUMMER FEEL

It can be difficult to find a white T-shirt with that perfect balance of stretch, but a thin, knitted sweater that masquerades as a T-shirt should solve that problem. A printed overshirt makes the look more summery.

1. Plain knit short-sleeved sweater in pearl marl, $29.90, from Zara 2. Resort-style cotton and modal shirt with bird print, $39.90, from H&M 3. Stone wide-leg cropped trousers, $99.90, from Topman 4. Feodore loafers in cognac, $189, from Aldo

CASUAL TOUCH

Tucking a shirt all the way in might look too formal. Try a half-tuck, like what actor Gong Yoo does, and accessorise with a belt.

1. Short-sleeved poplin cotton shirt in golden yellow, $89, from Cos 2. Stretch woven belt, $59.90, from Marks & Spencer 3. Men's cotton crop trousers, $45.90, from Mango 4. New Balance 574S sneakers in black, $189, from Limited Edt, Leftfoot, P.V.S and New Balance Paragon, from Monday