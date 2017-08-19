Purple tribute to Prince

LOS ANGELES • If designers want to pay fresh tributes to Prince, they now have a new colour that is linked to the Purple One's passion for that specific hue.

The musician's estate and the Pantone Colour Institute have tied up to come up with the custom- made shade.

It is called Love Symbol #2 (left), which any self- respecting Prince fan will know alludes to the symbol he designed and took up as his identity in 1993.

The funk musician was then in a fight with Warner Bros Records over the ownership of some of his songs. He made a U-turn to his name only in 2000, after his contract with the label expired.

Prince, who died in April last year at age 57 of a drug overdose, is well-known for his affection for purple. Purple Rain was the title of his 1984 hit album plus song.

The shade was also picked for his custom-made Yamaha piano, reported Architectural Digest.

"A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince's distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince's unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself," said Ms Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Colour Institute.

Pantone is an established authority on colour trends and design. Since 2000, it has designated a "Colour of the Year" that is ultimately reflected in new design and marketing initiatives.

In a press release, Mr Troy Carter, entertainment adviser to Prince's estate, said: "The colour purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever."

Earlier efforts to pay homage to the musician include one by The New Yorker magazine, whose May cover last year was blanketed entirely with the colour purple, complete with tear drops.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Prince's estate is teaming up with various companies to roll out products in the custom colour.