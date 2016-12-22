Non-Caucasian model China Machado broke race and age barriers

NEW YORK • China Machado, the first non-Caucasian to appear in the pages of an American glossy fashion magazine and a model who broke not only the race barrier but also the age barrier, died on Sunday in Brookhaven, New York, on Long Island. She was 86.

Her family said the cause was cardiac arrest.

Machado (whose first name was pronounced Chee-na) lived a colourful life. She was born Noelie de Souza Machado on Christmas Day 1929, in Shanghai; fled the country with her parents in 1946 after the Japanese occupation; had an affair with Spanish bullfighter Luis Dominguin, who left her for actress Ava Gardner; and socialised with French director Francois Truffaut.

In 1959, Machado became the first non-white model featured in the pages of Harper's Bazaar. She had started modelling in Paris, most notably for Hubert de Givenchy and Balenciaga (so successfully that she was the highest-paid runway model in Europe), and Oleg Cassini brought her to New York for his runway show in 1958.

She caught the eye of Harper's Bazaar editor Diana Vreeland, who sent her to photographer Richard Avedon, then a crucial player in forming the magazine's identity. He christened her his "muse" and began photographing her.

Avedon wanted his photos of Machado in Bazaar's February issue. But according to an interview Machado did with CNN in 2011, Robert F. MacLeod, the magazine's publisher at the time, said: "Listen, we can't publish these pictures. The girl is not white."

Machado told New York magazine this year: "I knew I was considered kind of 'exotic', if you want to use that word, in Europe, but it wasn't any kind of a slur."

Avedon's contract with Bazaar was up for renewal at the time, however, and according to Machado, he threatened not to re-sign unless his photos of her appeared in the magazine. Such was his power that the editors finally agreed. He "sort of blackmailed them into putting these pictures into the magazine", she said.

It was not the only boundary she and Avedon pushed for the magazine. She was also its first nude in 1961. And it was not the only racism she encountered.

After she appeared on Cassini's runway in 1958, she said in New York magazine, he spoke to a group of "Southern buyers" because they were ignoring all the dresses Machado had worn in the show. He asked why and they said, Machado reported, "Oh, she's black."

Actually, she was of mixed race, with Portuguese, Chinese and Indian roots. And even later, when she was at the height of her fame, she told CNN: "Every advert that came out, it would say stupidly, 'The Great China' on it. I felt like... a circus!"

With a few notable exceptions, such as the Bazaar cover in 1971, and the Battle of Versailles fashion show in 1973, when she walked in the American contingent, Machado had, by 1962, segued from her role in front of the camera to one behind it.

She became fashion director of Harper's Bazaar, thus clearing yet another professional pathway (one later followed by models-turned-editors such as Grace Coddington and Tonne Goodman), and helped introduce Lear's magazine, aimed at the over-50 set.

Then, at age 81, she signed with IMG Models, becoming an effective octogenarian supermodel.

She starred in advertisement campaigns for Barneys and Cole Haan and was once again in the pages of Harper's Bazaar. Only last month, she was modelling for a new Ray-Ban shoot by photographer Steven Klein. All without ever having plastic surgery.

"You can't worry about ageing because that's the worst thing," she once said. "If you start, then you just keep finding more things you don't like and then you're finished. There are a lot of things I could have done to my face, but it would never stop."

Machado is survived by her husband, Ricardo Rosa, two daughters, Emanuelle Lasalle-Hills and Blanche Lasalle, and two grandsons.

According to Mr Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models: "China was instrumental in teaching younger models, 'Own yourself, own your beauty.'" Her life showed them how.

NYTIMES