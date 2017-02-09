Style News: EMU australia pop-up event

EMU AUSTRALIA POP-UP EVENT

Australian footwear brand EMU Australia is launching in Singapore with a pop-up event at Robinsons The Heeren Level 2 tomorrow from 6 to 8pm.

The pop-up, which will be there for three weeks, will showcase the brand's Spring Summer 2017 collection, which includes styles such as heels, sandals, wedges (pictured), espadrille slip-ons and covered shoes.

Robinsons members will enjoy 10 per cent off the collection at the pop-up tomorrow.

Some styles come with metallic leather uppers, while others have a more laidback feel, such as the palm-print espadrille shoes, which have foam insoles for comfort.



There is also a range of children's sneakers, which comes in playful designs that resembles ladybirds, sharks and butterflies.

Women's shoes start from $79, while children's sneakers start from $59.

EMU Australia shoes are available at Robinsons The Heeren, Robinsons Raffles City and Metro Paragon.

Robinsons The Heeren is located at 260 Orchard Road, open: 10.30am to 10pm daily, tel: 6735-8838.

Robinsons Raffles City is located at 03-01 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Rd, open: 10.30am to 10pm daily, 6216-8388.

Metro Paragon is located at 02-28 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, open: 10am to 9.30pm daily, 6835-3322.

iFASHION GROUP BUYS MEGAFASH

Home-grown lifestyle and fashion retailer Megafash has been acquired by iFashion Group for $3.15 million.

iFashion Group is a venture platform company that invests in and acquires fashion and lifestyle e-commerce ventures in South-east Asia.

Megafash, which started in late 2015 and carries more than 600 independent local brands, has an e-commerce platform, seven retail stores in Singapore, including locations at Marina Square and Tanjong Pagar Centre, as well as operations in Indonesia and Thailand.

The acquisition marks iFashion Group's expansion into the lifestyle sector. Previously, it had acquired other fashion and lifestyle brands, such as retail space booking platform Invade, online fashion brand Dressabelle, and Malaysian shoe and handbag brand Nose.



UPDATED CARTIER LOVE BRACELET

Cartier has updated the design of its iconic Love bracelet.

Compared to the original design, which is 6.1mm thick and is separated into two halves when unscrewed, the new design (pictured) has a slimmer band of 3.6mm and features a hinged design for easy wearing. Prices start from $5,600.

Cartier's flagship store is located at 01-33 & 02-02 to 04, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, open: 10am to 9.30pm daily, tel: 6732-0181.