New season, new looks

Spring is finally here. For the well-heeled and well-dressed crowd, there is no better destination to upgrade their wardrobe with the new season's looks than at Takashimaya Department Store.

Located at the glitzy Orchard Road, Takashimaya Department Store has cemented itself among the fashion-forward as the ultimate destination for all-things fashion and trendy.

The new, the now and the next

More than a department store, Takashimaya Department Store is a one-stop lifestyle hotspot for fashionistas.

Spanning over six floors, Takashimaya Department Store hosts a diverse array of fashion, lifestyle and dining options that will appeal to shoppers of every kind.

Put your best face forward with premium cosmetics and personal care products from SK-II, Sulwhasoo and La Mer.

Get your bling on at established jewellers such as BVLGARI and The Canary Diamond.

Dressed up to the nines with apparels and accessories from Hermes, Kenzo and Diane Von Furstenburg.

And outfit your home with the finest homewares from Royal Doulton, Baccarat and Tittot.

Seasonal offerings

Where luxury is not a compromise, shoppers should look into stocking their Spring wardrobe at Takashimaya Department Store.



With its soft curves and compact construction, Trisha is the sexier, more svelte alternative to the iconic Patricia bag. Available in three sumptuous finishes, and adorned with delicate trapunto detailing, this sleek and lightweight style is perfect for the spring/summer season. PHOTO: MCM



Switch up your arsenal of bags with the Trisha from MCM (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). Designed to be a sexier alternative to MCM's Patricia bag, the Trisha is available in three finishes and adorned with delicate trapunto detailing.



Sun on your face, eyes shut, think "Italian lifestyle" and a horizon of dreams opens up in front of you. Tod’s latest sneakers with tassel in contrast colour are the perfect choice for this spring summer. PHOTO: TOD's



Bring a touch of Italian glamour to your outfit with the latest sneakers from Tod's (Branded Boutiques, Level 2). The sneakers come in contrast colours that will match perfectly with your spring apparels.



Inspired by 70s Suburbia, this fun transparent tote has been finished with graphics from the Anya Hindmarch Sticker Shop. PHOTO: ANYA HINDMARCH



There is always time for something a little retro to add fun to your look. The quirky transparent tote from Anya Hindmarch (Branded Boutiques, Level 2) is inspired by the 70s suburbia, giving you that dose of grooviness to your style.



Inspired by 19th Century, one of Mr. Blahnik’s favourite era. Senufosu focuses on the soft colour palette blending sugary, pastel tones which lend the style an uniquely light and feminine feel. PHOTO: MANOLO BLAHNIK



Manolo Blahnik (Branded Boutiques, Level 2) channels the 19th century with the new Senufo, bringing you Marie Antoinette realness with its soft colour palette blending sugary, pastel tones.



The Postier (left) is a new shoulder bag that is casual, compact and its shape recalls that of a postman bag. It includes the distinctive butterfly motif which is a subtle signature of the brand.





2/ Soft, lightweight and capacious, the Intrecciato Checker Duffle (right) is playfully bold and versatile for both daily use and travel. PHOTO: BOTTEGA VENETA



Add a dose of understated glamour with the new Postier bag from Bottega Veneta (Branded Boutiques, Level 2). This bag is casual, compact and includes the distinctive butterfly motif which is a subtle signature of the brand.

For the well travelled and practical man, the Intrecciato Checker Duffle is playfully bold and versatile for daily use and travel.



Colours of the rainbow are woven together to create a beautiful herringbone braiding for spring's rendition of the Vara bag. PHOTO: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO



Salvatore Ferragamo (Branded Boutiques, Level 2) brings the colours of spring with its Vara bag. Colours of the rainbow are woven together to create a beautiful herringbone braiding, giving it a touch of unmistakable richness.



Timeless, bold and subversive. Introducing Spring 2018 CK CALVIN KLEIN. Playfully retro fabrics, cuts and lines hark back to early ‘90s chic, with contemporary takes on sportswear that usher in brazen new additions to complement any wardrobe. PHOTO: CALVIN KLEIN



For spring, CK CALVIN KLEIN's (International Collection, Level 2) playfully retro fabrics, cuts and lines hark back to early ‘90s chic, with contemporary takes on sportswear that usher in brazen new additions to complement any wardrobe.





For Spring Summer 2018, DKNY explores the contrast between city edge and feminine ease, presenting versatile, AM-to-PM staples in both textural fabrics and progressive materials. PHOTO": DKNY



For Spring Summer 2018, DKNY (International Collection, Level 2) explores the contrast between city edge and feminine ease, presenting versatile, AM-to-PM staples in both textural fabrics and progressive materials.

The exclusives

Get them while they're hot. These Takashimaya Department Store exclusives will be the latest haute accessory you need for the season.



This petite Snapshot camera bag from Marc Jacobs is big on style and functionality. PHOTO: MARC JACOBS



Stay classic cool with this Snapshot in black and with gold hardware from Marc Jacobs (Branded Boutiques, Level 1), which is versatile enough to carry your daily essentials! (Worldwide Boutique Exclusive)



The Kate Spade New York story begins in 1993 with a boxy, black nylon handbag called Sam. Utilitarian and timeless, and goes with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress, the Sam bag is reintroduced this year in a bevvy of colours and prints like the Watson Lane Botanical Sam (above), that you'll want to lovingly hold and gaze at for years to come. PHOTO: KATE SPADE NEW YORK



Go big on floral prints with the Watson Lane Botanical Sam handbag from

Kate Spade New York (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). The new interpretation of the original Sam bag from 1993, it retains the bag's utilitarian and timeless appeal, pairing well with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress. (Takashimaya Exclusive)



Calf leather composes the Sinney continental wallet, which isn't just a pretty purse. The leather lined interior features six card slips and a single cash slip, as well as a coin pouch — perfect for accessing your daily essentials on. Seasonal print developed this season is the Sakura in Blush. PHOTO: BALLY



Accessorise with the Sinney continental wallet from Bally (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). Now in the seasonal print of Sakura in blush, the leather lined interior features six card slips and a single cash slip, as well as a coin pouch - perfect for accessing your daily essentials. (Takashimaya Exclusive)



Michael Kors' Spring 2018 exudes modern femininity by imbuing iconic Michael Kors elements with bold textures and artisan detailing. The convertible Jade Clutch in light quartz is versatile enough to pair with your daytime or evening look. PHOTO: MICHAEL KORS



Modern femininity, bold textures and artisan detailing defines latest collection from

Michael Kors (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). The convertible Jade Clutch, with its romantic ruffle detail in a new feminine luxe colour, Light Quartz, is the Spring must-have to take you from day to night. (Pre-Launch Exclusive 30 Mar to 5 Apr)

Double the rewards

At Takashimaya, shopping is a gift that keeps on giving. Why not be rewarded for shopping for a new Spring wardrobe?

Takashimaya will be running its Takashimaya Cardholder Exclusive promotion where members will be earning double points for their purchase.

From Mar 30 to Apr 1, 2018, shoppers must spend a minimum of $200 in a single receipt at Takashimaya Department Store or Takashimaya Square, B2, to be eligible for the double rewards. Terms & Conditions apply.

Visit www.takashimaya.com.sg for more information before you begin your shopping spree.