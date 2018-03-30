New season, new looks

Spring is finally here. For the well-heeled and well-dressed crowd, there is no better destination to upgrade their wardrobe with the new season's looks than at Takashimaya Department Store.
Located at the glitzy Orchard Road, Takashimaya Department Store has cemented itself among the fashion-forward as the ultimate destination for all-things fashion and trendy.
The new, the now and the next
More than a department store, Takashimaya Department Store is a one-stop lifestyle hotspot for fashionistas.
Spanning over six floors, Takashimaya Department Store hosts a diverse array of fashion, lifestyle and dining options that will appeal to shoppers of every kind.
Put your best face forward with premium cosmetics and personal care products from SK-II, Sulwhasoo and La Mer.
Get your bling on at established jewellers such as BVLGARI and The Canary Diamond.
Dressed up to the nines with apparels and accessories from Hermes, Kenzo and Diane Von Furstenburg.
And outfit your home with the finest homewares from Royal Doulton, Baccarat and Tittot.
Seasonal offerings
Where luxury is not a compromise, shoppers should look into stocking their Spring wardrobe at Takashimaya Department Store.
Switch up your arsenal of bags with the Trisha from MCM (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). Designed to be a sexier alternative to MCM's Patricia bag, the Trisha is available in three finishes and adorned with delicate trapunto detailing.
Bring a touch of Italian glamour to your outfit with the latest sneakers from Tod's (Branded Boutiques, Level 2). The sneakers come in contrast colours that will match perfectly with your spring apparels.
There is always time for something a little retro to add fun to your look. The quirky transparent tote from Anya Hindmarch (Branded Boutiques, Level 2) is inspired by the 70s suburbia, giving you that dose of grooviness to your style.
Manolo Blahnik (Branded Boutiques, Level 2) channels the 19th century with the new Senufo, bringing you Marie Antoinette realness with its soft colour palette blending sugary, pastel tones.
Add a dose of understated glamour with the new Postier bag from Bottega Veneta (Branded Boutiques, Level 2). This bag is casual, compact and includes the distinctive butterfly motif which is a subtle signature of the brand.
For the well travelled and practical man, the Intrecciato Checker Duffle is playfully bold and versatile for daily use and travel.
Salvatore Ferragamo (Branded Boutiques, Level 2) brings the colours of spring with its Vara bag. Colours of the rainbow are woven together to create a beautiful herringbone braiding, giving it a touch of unmistakable richness.
For spring, CK CALVIN KLEIN's (International Collection, Level 2) playfully retro fabrics, cuts and lines hark back to early ‘90s chic, with contemporary takes on sportswear that usher in brazen new additions to complement any wardrobe.
For Spring Summer 2018, DKNY (International Collection, Level 2) explores the contrast between city edge and feminine ease, presenting versatile, AM-to-PM staples in both textural fabrics and progressive materials.
The exclusives
Get them while they're hot. These Takashimaya Department Store exclusives will be the latest haute accessory you need for the season.
Stay classic cool with this Snapshot in black and with gold hardware from Marc Jacobs (Branded Boutiques, Level 1), which is versatile enough to carry your daily essentials! (Worldwide Boutique Exclusive)
Go big on floral prints with the Watson Lane Botanical Sam handbag from
Kate Spade New York (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). The new interpretation of the original Sam bag from 1993, it retains the bag's utilitarian and timeless appeal, pairing well with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress. (Takashimaya Exclusive)
Accessorise with the Sinney continental wallet from Bally (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). Now in the seasonal print of Sakura in blush, the leather lined interior features six card slips and a single cash slip, as well as a coin pouch - perfect for accessing your daily essentials. (Takashimaya Exclusive)
Modern femininity, bold textures and artisan detailing defines latest collection from
Michael Kors (Branded Boutiques, Level 1). The convertible Jade Clutch, with its romantic ruffle detail in a new feminine luxe colour, Light Quartz, is the Spring must-have to take you from day to night. (Pre-Launch Exclusive 30 Mar to 5 Apr)
Double the rewards
At Takashimaya, shopping is a gift that keeps on giving. Why not be rewarded for shopping for a new Spring wardrobe?
Takashimaya will be running its Takashimaya Cardholder Exclusive promotion where members will be earning double points for their purchase.
From Mar 30 to Apr 1, 2018, shoppers must spend a minimum of $200 in a single receipt at Takashimaya Department Store or Takashimaya Square, B2, to be eligible for the double rewards. Terms & Conditions apply.
Visit www.takashimaya.com.sg for more information before you begin your shopping spree.