New Christian Dior store in Tokyo a boost to Japan's efforts to woo more tourists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Christian Dior launched its new Tokyo store with a fashion show in the rooftop gardens of a luxury mall, where models sported new looks from its creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Underlining Dior's connection with Japan, Chiuri drew inspiration from cherry blossoms and Dior's 1953 "Jardin japonais" dress for her latest creations.

House of Dior Ginza's champagne-fuelled opening on Wednesday comes as spending by visitors to Japan is at record levels although growth has slowed, due partly to Chinese tourists buying less.

But Mr Sidney Toledano, chief executive of Christian Dior Couture, told Reuters he was not concerned about cycles in tourism.

"What we want to do in Japan is look for the local market. We look for the Japanese customers" who have long been "super customers for luxury and high fashion", he added.

As well as revealing the eight new looks from Chiuri, Dior used the occasion to present the autumn 2017 collection from men's line Dior Homme for the first time.

Dior's new boutique occupies five floors in Ginza Six, the largest retail facility in the popular Tokyo shopping district with 241 stores, half of which are flagships.

Other luxury brands' outlets include Celine, Saint Laurent and Valentino.

Ginza Six sees tourists as a key target as the Japanese government aims to nearly double the number of overseas visitors to an annual 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympics.