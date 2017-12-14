Naughty and nice

Yes, it is already the middle of December and, no, no one knows where the time went. But do not worry if the Christmas shopping task has not been embarked on – all is far from lost.

The Straits Times has surveyed the gift-giving landscape and collated a list of the choicest stocking-stuffers, thoughtful presents and knock-’em-dead gifts, all sorted according to budgets to suit different needs.

On the list, there is gold, there is frankincense and there is even some mirth. Tattooed Santa socks, anyone?

$20 and below

1 Mediheal Masks for Face and Eye Gift Set, $9.90, from Watsons

Everyone needs a little pick-me-up for his or her skin, especially after feasting on turkey, log cake and sotong balls. A pack of these masks, recommended by Korean cult show Get It Beauty, will please friends of any age and gender.

2 Innisfree Real Vivid Colour Nail Set, $15, from Innisfree

Help that unpolished friend nail her look this holiday season with this nifty little package. Choose between the red and green nail sets.

3 Bada** Santa socks, $4.95 a pair, from H&M

It is the gift every rebel without a Claus has been waiting for: socks with a tattooed Santa in a beanie, with a candy cane dangling from his mouth. Imagine how great these would look on grandpa.

4 Cassardi Tropical Fruit Bath & Shower Set, $15.90, from Watsons

This neatly packaged set – with shower gel, bath soap, body lotion and a bath sponge – is a great solution for the office Secret Santa game, or even just to wrap prettily and put under the family Christmas tree.

5 Burt’s Bees Bit Of Burt’s, $12, from Sephora

This practical and thoughtful gift set contains a lip balm to soothe and protect against chapping and a tin of Res-Q Ointment for bumps and bruises – the label says it has anti-inflammatory properties and helps prevent scarring.

6 Star Wars Stormtrooper cap, $12.95, from Cotton On

This cap should transport its wearer to a galaxy far, far away from deadlines and bosses – at least, until January rolls around.

7 House of Holland X The Body Shop Limited Edition Truth Or Dare, $20, from The Body Shop

Shower your friends with love. The Body Shop has collaborated with fashion label House of Holland for this capsule collection: a cube filled with strawberry, mango, coconut and British rose shower gels.

8 Light-up mirror, $19.99, from Typo

This gift boosts your friend’s confidence in two ways: by making sure she is well-lit they are well lit and by and giving her a pep talk at the same time.

9 Mamonde Creamy Tint Color Balm (Holiday Edition), $16, from Mamonde

Lipstick junkies will lap up this moisturising lip colour, which comes in two shades: Blooming Rose and Velvet Red

10 Uniqlo Babies/Toddlers Disney Holiday Micro Fleece Long-sleeve Pyjamas, $19.90, from Uniqlo

Who cares if they will use them only on chilly nights?

Imagine how cute those little ones will look – and how extra-huggable they will be – in these pyjamas made from super-soft micro-fleece.

$20 to $50

11 Hysses Car Scenting Clay, $44.90 from Hysses

Did you know that there are types of clay that can absorb essential oils? These little scenting clays, designed with drivers in mind, are perfect for making any car smell good.

They come in a blue camellia design, which contains lemongrass essential oil; and a pink cherry blossom design, which contains.

12 Flannel checked long-sleeve shirt, $29.90, from Uniqlo

A lumberjack shirt is a stylish and practical gift for any young man – and in a festive colour to boot.

13 Laneige Holiday Cushion Blusher – Roly Poly Pink Pop, $32, from Laneige

The first Laneige Cushion Blusher, designed to give a natural flush when worn over the BB Cushion, is available in fun, limited-edition packaging as part of six Laneige’s “Delights, Pop!” holiday make-up collection. It has an intensely pigmented formula that is also designed to be moisturising.

14 Dr Nail Deep Serum, $34.90, from Welcia-BHG

No one would say no to healthier nails – and this cult product restores and repairs brittle or damaged nails. It is a great gift option for those who do nail art regularly.

15 Innisfree Winter Skincare Puzzle Collection, $44, from Innisfree

This festive and fragrant box set contains Green Tea Seed Serum, Orchid Enriched Cream, Green Tea Sleeping Pack, Black Green Tea Mask and Green Tea Mineral Mist, all in a pretty package.

16 Guerlain Mascara Cils d’Enfer Collector Topcoat, $35, from Guerlain

This “Gold Light” mascara topcoat is just what the party girl needs to make her eyes sparkle during the festive season.

17 Plush unicorn bag, $29.95, from Cotton On Kids

The kid who gets this for Christmas will leap at any excuse to go out, just so she can show off this rainbow unicorn arm swag.

18 Funny Santa Claus Men’s Sweatshirt, $26.75, from C Jade at Zilingo.com

It is a sweatshirt with jolly old St Nick doing the dab dance. There is no way that this gift won’t go down well.

19 Sephora Collection Perfect Beard Men’s Kit, $32, from Sephora

Even those without facial hair might be tempted to grow some just to receive this grooming kit. It comes with a smoothing beard fluid, a wooden comb and a pair of scissors for a good trim.

20 Kids’ jumper and sweatpants, $34.95 a set, from H&M

Little tykes would look cute as buttons in this heather grey jumper- and-sweatpants ensemble with Santas, snowflakes, candy canes, reindeer and other Yuletide motifs.

21 Benjamins iPhone X case, $49, from Lamch & Co

A stylish phone case is one of the best fashion accessories to have and what better way to showcase a daring personality than with this embroidered tiger design?

22 JBL Jr JR300 Headphones, $39.90, from JBL

The budding audiophile or DJ definitely needs a stylish yet functional accessory in the form of these children’s headphones, which come in bright, happy colours.

23 Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Beauty Balm, $26, from Neal’s Yard

This all-in-one balm can be used as a cleanser, exfoliant or moisturiser. It is made from rosehip oil, an antioxidant that is said to repair, firm and smooth skin.

24 Pretzel bracelet, $29.90, from kikki.K

Foodie friends can express their love for doughy baked goods sartorially, with this quirky pretzel bracelet.

25 Specter Slim Cardholder, $49, from faireleather.co

A card holder is always a practical gift. This one, from local leather brand Faire Leather Co, not only holds cards, but also includes RFID blockingtechnology that protects against credit card fraud and identity theft.

$50 to $100

26 Daniel Wellington Classic Black Rose Gold, $85, from Shopee.com

Time, tide and good deals wait for no man.

These Daniel Wellington watches are going for half price on e-commerce site Shopee from now until Dec 31 (or until stocks sell out). They are available in various designs and colours.

27 The Daily Edited luggage tag, $58.90, from Robinsons, Level 2

The Heeren A classy gift for the stylish jetsetter with more air miles to his name than Fitbit steps.

The tags, which are made of soft nappa leather and come in five colours including black, navy and pale pink, can be personalised with monogrammed initials for that touch of savoir faire.

28 Crabtree & Evelyn White Cardamom Body Duo, $80, from Crabtree & Evelyn

Get baby-soft skin with this body scrub and cream with the comforting scent of sweet mimosa mingled with mulled cardamom spice.

29 Sulwhasoo Herbal Soap Holiday Set, $88, from Sulwhasoo

A very elegant, tasteful and fail-safe gift set of four herbal soaps in red ginseng, pine tree, oldenlandia diffusa and licorice, all packaged in a gorgeous festive box.

30 Dominique Saint Paul Double Bracelet Narrow, $83, from www.cocotakumi.com

This leather bracelet, from Vietnamese label Dominique Saint Paul, is going to look ruggedly stylish on his wrist. The bracelets, available through e-commerce site Coco Takumi, come in a variety of hand-applied colours including yellow, tan and midnight blue.

31 Alexis Bralette, $59, from Perk By Kate

Surprise a special woman with an elegant lace bralette from local lingerie brand Perk By Kate. The new Alexis collection comes in three styles and six colours including Persian Red, Tempest Blue and Rose Cloud. For the festive season, the bralettes even come with special packaging.

32 Unicorn bookmark, $65, from Coach

If they are classy enough to read books - not Kindles, mind you - they are classy enough to use glovetanned leather bookmarks, such as this on-trend unicorn one from Coach.

There are other designs to choose from that guys will like, too, including a dog, a shark and a T-Rex.

33 Ras Spain Ariane Earrings, $69.90, from Takashimaya Department Store

This gorgeous pair of earrings is chic yet imaginative. Plus, the colours are sure to light up her face.

34 Letter charm bracelet, $82, from www.mindful-company.com

These sterling silver bracelets can be worn alone or in multiples to spell out more inspiration. Choose from "Hope", "Joie", "Love", "Live", "True" and "Able". The bracelets also come in 14-karat gold vermeil and 18-karat rose gold vermeil at different prices.

35 Paddington Cotton-rich Printed Pyjamas, $89.90, from Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has a special Paddington Bear range of Christmas gifts that includes these cosy pyjamas.

There is nothing like a little bear in a red mackintosh to bring on those warm, fuzzy festive feelings.

$100 and above

36 Rejuvenate - Frankincense Collection, $118, from Neal's Yard

Did you know that frankincense, an aromatic resin, has anti-inflammatory properties? This set of a cleanser, toner and hydrating cream is made with frankincense hand-harvested by families who have tended the same trees for generations.

37 Byredo "Bibliotheque" room spray, $145, from Escentials Paragon

The perfect gift for a learned friend: a room spray that smells like the hallowed halls of a venerated library.

The rich, woody scent also has notes of peonies and violets, as well as hints of peach, plum, vanilla and patchouli.

38 Anya Hindmarch pouch, $330, from Anya Hindmarch at Branded Boutiques, Level 2 Takashimaya Department Store

This pouch from Anya Hindmarch's new nylon capsule collection is perfect for that stylish and quirky pal. Available in black and electric blue, it comes in two expressions: gobsmacked and cheery.

39 La Radiance Oxy Jet Facial, from La Source

What is a great gift for the person who already has everything? A relaxing 75-minute rejuvenating facial at La Source in Thong Teck Building that combines firming massage techniques, pulsed light to reduce wrinkles and pigmentation and a hydrating oxygen infusion spray.

Usually priced at $376, it is now going for $120 until Dec 31 - but your gift recipient does not need to know that.

40 Initiale Pendant, $120, from Maje at Marina Bay Sands

Give the personalised gift of an initial pendant on an adjustable necklace. Choose from all 26 letters of the alphabet, each with a tiny stone.

41 Casio G-Shock, $219, from Casio

April next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the G-Shock, so it is the perfect time to revive some good memories with a shock-resistant, mud-resistant watch from the commemorative Big Bang Black line. The four available models come in a specially developed shade of matt black.

42 Minna Parikka Bunny Ear Lace Up Pompom Sneakers, $530, from Pedder On Scotts

On feet, bunions are unacceptable, but bunny ears should definitely be de rigueur.

These too-fabulous sneakers are just the thing for the friend with a spring in her step.

43 Wheel of Colours Coloured Gem and Diamond Pendant, $158, from Citigems

Maybe you had your first kiss on the Singapore Flyer. Maybe she really loves ferris wheels. In any case, this fun necklace, from Citigems' 2017 Bejewelled Christmas collection, will make her smile.

44 Triumph Aqua Festive Corsage, $149, from Triumph

This is for the woman who dreams of old-world glamour. From Triumph's new Aqua Festive collection inspired by the decorative art of the Art Nouveau period, this lingerie piece gives both support and seductiveness.

45 Hugo Boss Bottled Gift Set, from BHG

Smelling nice equals feeling good, so splash out on this Hugo Boss gift set, which is going for $128 - its usual price is $212. For BHG Rewards Card members, each purchase also comes with a Hugo Boss water bottle.

The offer lasts until Dec 25 or until stocks sell out.

46 Stone square cufflinks, $260, from Monica Vinader

These sterling silver cufflinks, which feature a black line onyx gemstone bezel set in sterling silver, are for the savvy gentleman-about-town who pays attention to details.

47 Unipel Colourful Rhinestone Clutch Bag, $129, from Metro Centrepoint

Women who love their little black dresses will also appreciate this easy-to-wear clutch with a fun sprinkle of rhinestones all over it.

48 Bobbi Brown Luxe Classics Mini Lip Set, $191, from Bobbi Brown

This collectible set of 10 miniature lipsticks in new shades spun off from Bobbi Brown's original Lip Colours is a squeal-worthy gift for that girl who can never have enough lipsticks.

49 Parker Shaving Wood Look Razor Set, $129.90, from Metro Centrepoint and Metro Paragon

A fancy gift for the fancy gentleman - yes, that one who will not be caught dead not wearing a tie and a fedora.

50 Wink Ice-Cream Sneakers, $130, from Pedder Red and Pedder on Scotts

Since they are made of sugar and spice, little girls could do worse than these creamy pink sneakers from Wink, a children's footwear brand for girls aged three to 10. The Ice-Cream Sneakers also come in white and black, all topped with oversized bows.

51 Destinee Kismet Ring, $808, from Lee Hwa Jewellery

Those with quiet confidence will appreciate the intricate details of this rose gold ring, part of the Lee Hwa Jewellery Christmas Collection.

52 Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Etoiles clutch, $425, from Longchamp

A smart and practical clutch with a touch of edge and whimsy for the stylish woman who has things to do and places to be.

53 Pinwheels Necklace, $1,688, from DeGem

Up the ante by giving her not just plain old jewellery, but kinetic jewellery.

The pinwheels on this pendant twirl as the wearer moves, so the diamonds on it are even more eye-catching.

54 Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smart Watch, $499, from Takashimaya Department Store

This smart watch can monitor fitness levels, pair with compatible smartphones and has a contactless payment function. The watch can also be personalised with watch face designs, apps and widgets.

55 Swarovski Henrietta choker necklace, $399, from Swarovski



This chic party piece is inspired by ice crystals, making it the perfect accessory for the holiday season.