Military-themed Melania, emerald-green Ivanka: What the Trumps and others wore at pre-inauguration events

Despite initial reported hiccups with the performance line-up, Mr Donald Trump's pre-inauguration events kicked off with considerable pomp at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Thursday (Jan 19) (Friday morning Singapore time).

With temperatures hovering around 6 deg C, guests piled on layers to keep warm as the day's festivities began with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Here is a look at what the Trumps wore at the pre-inauguration events.

1. Donald Trump in electric blue tie

Mr Trump, 70, wore a knee-length coat over a white shirt, finished off with a bright blue tie as he appeared with his family before the Lincoln Memorial and addressed thousands of supporters.

2. Melania Trump in military-inspired coat and sheath dress

Mr Trump's wife, 46, arrived in chilly Washington, DC, in an outfit by New York City designer Norisol Ferrari, fashion news site WWD.com reported on Thursday (Jan 19).

She wore a black double-breasted coat over a knee-length dress, pairing it with matching heels and gloves.

Ferrari told WWD that Mrs Trump was explicit about wanting a "commanding, military-esque coat for today's wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery".

3. Ivanka Trump in striking green outfit

Mr Trump's 35-year-old daughter Ivanka stood out in an emerald-green dress, topped with a matching jacket by Venezuelan-American designer Carolina Herrera with ruffled lapels.

She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair loose in blonde waves.

4. Tiffany Trump in peacoat with gold buttons

The 23-year-old daughter of Mr Trump and ex-wife American actress Marla Marples mirrored Melania Trump and wore a black military-style peacoat festooned with gold buttons.

5. Arabella Kushner in leggings

Ivanka's five-year-old daughter Arabella wore a long-sleeved black dress and grey leggings to fend from the cold.

6. Melania in gold dress for dinner

Mrs Trump switched into a glittering gold dress by Lebanese designer Reem Acra for a dinner at Union Station later that night.

7. Ivanka in black-and-white for dinner

Ivanka Trump changed into a white dress with a dramatic black midriff and sash for the dinner with campaign donors.

8. Kellyanne Conway in red

Mr Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, donned a red one-shouldered gown with a flower detail at the pre-inauguration candle-light dinner.

SOURCES: Heavy.com, Hollywoodlife.com, USAToday.com, WWD.com