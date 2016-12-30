Make-up and hair trends to refresh your looks for 2017

(THE NEW PAPER) - With 2017 approaching and the "new year, new me" mantra going on, it is time to change your look.

Fret not if you haven't been keeping up with the beauty trends. Here are some looks for the new year, from make-up to hairstyles, inspired by the Spring/Summer 2017 fashion shows.

POP OF COLOUR



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/LUXERIA



Instead of wearing striking coloured clothes or accessories, try making a bold statement with your make-up .

The look is popular on the runways, with neon yellow eyebrows and electric blue eyeliner as examples. They may be too adventurous for some, but you can stick to one special touch for a simpler look.

Famous make-up artist Pat McGrath said in Allure: "It is all about one bold element on clean skin."

ALL THAT GLITTER



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/LIP STALKER



Looks like the glitter you used for your artwork in school can be used on your lips as well.

Fashion houses Fendi and DKNY worked the glitter on the lips of their models this season, elevating their looks from normal to fun.

Just try not to eat or drink while having all that sparkle on your lips.

BARE FACED



Singapore Alicia keys is a huge advocate of the natural look. PHOTO: EPA



Skip the cut crease eyeshadows, strong liner for a cat eye and heavy contour - opt for a more natural look this new year.

Vogue and Elle included the natural look in their list of beauty trends for next year as it was all the rage on the runways - brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Proenza Schouler used make-up to only cover up blemishes.

Singer Alicia Keys is a huge advocate of this look, while Kim Kardashian has tried it out.

Bonus: This trend can help you save on make-up products.

SUBTLE GLOW



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/COSMOBYHALEY



When highlighting became popular, everyone started slapping on the shimmer to accentuate the highest points of their faces.

The natural look is now in - it is time to swop the shimmer for something more toned down for a light and dewy look.

EYELINER AS EYESHADOW



PHOTO: ST FILE



This is probably the easiest eyeshadow look to achieve, and it can be worked into every look.

Simply use a black eyeliner pencil around your eyes and smudge it.

Balmain and Altuzarra recently showcased this look on their runways. It's also appearing in Harper's Bazaar's beauty trends list.

Make-up artist Tom Pecheux told the magazine: "Grease on grease is the perfect recipe for this look."

Who knew that the look modelled after sleeping in your make-up could be so trendy?

DEEP SIDE PART



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/DAMASTERSTYLIST



Think sophistication and clean lines when trying this look.

The deep side part pairs well with all hairstyles, including a low ponytail.

Hairstylist Anthony Turnersaid backstage at the Salvatore Ferragamo show to Allure: "A middle part is pretty, but a low side part makes you look like you mean business."

THE 'BRAID'-Y BUNCH



PHOTO: ST FILE



Braids are making a comeback on the runways, with Roberto Cavalli and Valentino incorporating them into the looks for their models, but with a twist to avoid them looking too young.

No matter, if you want to look romantic or rocker chic, braids are the way to go.

RED CHEEKS



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/MAKEUPBYGIO



Take the bright pink blusher to the next level by applying it to the temples of your face, rather than the apples of your cheeks.

This interesting style, which was seen in looks by Topshop Unique and Chanel, gives a nod to retro make-up looks.

If you want to work it into an everyday routine, blend the blush from the cheeks to the temples. But beware - you do not want to be end up looking like Marie Antoinette.

ALL ABOUT THE EARS



PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/VIOLETTE_FR



Vogue cited the ears as an upcoming beauty focus point.

They were given the centre stage during Giamba's fashion show, where the tops of the models' ears were painted with silver glitter. At Bottega Veneta, the hair was clipped back to show them off.

Take the opportunity to show off your ears - and earrings.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL



PHOTO: YOUTUBE/JEFFREESTAR



The most common look on the runways is a bright red or pink lip, both matte or glossy.

Say goodbye to nudes as a brighter tone is sure to make your look pop.

For a more dramatic look, try going for an ombre lip by mixing your red and bright pink lipsticks and glosses.

New products to look out for

GIVE ME LUCK COLLECTION, ETUDE HOUSE



PHOTO: ETUDE HOUSE



This South Korean brand is releasing a limited edition collection that features a rooster for the new year.

Available next month, the Give Me Luck collection comprises the Look At My Eyes eyeshadow and Colour In Liquid Lips Juicy lip tint.

The eyeshadows are priced at $11.90 each, while the lip tints cost $17.90 each.

PERFECTING CUSHION INTENSE, SULWHASOO



PHOTO: SULWHASOO



Sulwhasoo's latest product, the Perfecting Cushion Intense, is a foundation with anti-ageing properties.

It is formulated with red pine, a signature anti-ageing ingredient found in Sulwhasoo's TimeTreasure line.

Available in seven shades, the foundation is priced at $105. It will be released next month.

EVER BLOOM, SHISEIDO



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SHISEIDO



Smell like a bouquet of flowers this new year with Shiseido's newest scent.

Ever Bloom is the perfect girly scent, with notes such as orange blossom, gardenia, rose, lotus and cyclamen.

It is inspired by the Japanese brand's symbol, the camellia flower.

Priced at $90 for 30ml, it is available from Shiseido's beauty counters.

Fun for the festivities

MELISSA SPRING/SUMMER 2017: MASH UP, MELISSA



PHOTO: MELISSA



The Brazilian shoewear label has launched an adorable collection for you and your little girl for Chinese New Year.

Famous fashion designer Jason Wu has revamped the classic style of Melissa Jean, creating it with a deep maroon colour and a grosgrain design on flats, perfect for the festive period.

For the little ones, the Melissa Jean design features a Mary-Jane shoe design instead.

The Melissa Jean + Jason Wu VI in red retails for $135 and will be available in January, while the Mini Melissa Jean + Jason Wu VI in red ($100) is now available.

MONOCHROME COLLECTION, IROO



PHOTO: IROO



The Taiwanese fashion label has released a line of versatile monochrome pieces for its new collection. The collection includes bottoms, dresses and even outerwear for days when you want to change your looks.

Prices range from $86.80 to $190.80.

KIPLING TRAVEL RANGE, KIPLING



PHOTO: KIPLING



Going on a holiday? These pieces from Kipling might just be perfect for you.

The collection features blacks to bright reds and blues to suit almost every personality.

Classic Kipling pieces such as the Cyrah S ($399) and Darcey ($245) are also in this collection.

The Bagtrack backpack, which can also be carried by hand, and the Sophronia, a small shoulder bag, can be very useful for on-the-go situations.

This collection is now available at all Kipling stores.