Make eyes sparkle

What are the different ways one can wear glittery eyeshadow?

One of the easiest ways to add spark to make-up is with glittery eyeshadow, which can help make those peepers pop and add a little bling to the look.

Urban Decay’s national make-up artist Eunice Phang, 30, says a bit of glitter can turn any eye make-up from “meh to instantly mesmerising”.

But while a touch of glitter is ideal for the festive season, there is a risk of one looking like a mirror ball. Ms Phang provides some tips on how to wear glittery eyeshadow:

• A dark base

Glittery eyeshadow can be swept on the lid over a darker matte eyeshadow for a contrasting effect. The darker base will make the look more sophisticated. Focus the glitter on the inner corner of the eye.

• For a chic look

A light champagne sparkle on the lid paired with a simple eye liner and bold lips will create a cleaner chic look.

• Go under the brow

Glitter brows are not for everyone. Some heavy metal glitter just under the brow can help to highlight the look.

• Loose glitters

These can be fun, but may require more work such as glitter glue and the glitter may fall on the rest of the face during application.To make sure that the glitter sticks only to the lids and to protect your face, place a tissue under your eyes.

• Prime your peepers

A good eyeshadow primer will help ensure your make-up lasts the day.

Products to try



1. Glitter Dust in Shooting Star, $9.90,from H&M, available at H&M Orchard Building and H&M Raffles Place

Add sparkle to your eyes with this finely milled loose glitter which is also available in silver.

2. Moondust Eyeshadow in Space Cowboy, $32, from Urban Decay stores

An intense sparkly eyeshadow that feels like a cream, but goes on like a powder to create a fluid reflective look.

3. Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Raw Power, $32, from Kat Von D, available at Sephora stores

A pigmented metallic colour with a soft texture that glides smoothly on the lids.

4. One Color Shadow Sparkling in Go Light, $15, from 3CE, available at Sephora stores

A lightweight sparkling eyeshadow that has a creamy texture and creates a sheer dazzling finish.

5. Face Pop Eyes 04, $58, from RMK counters

A combination of a brown and pink eyeshadow for a subtle and more feminine look.