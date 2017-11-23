Lumine to open on Saturday with 19 new Japanese brands

SINGAPORE - Japanese mall Lumine will open its doors to the public on Saturday, bringing Singaporeans a spread of new Japanese fashion options.

The 10,000 sq ft space on the second floor of Clarke Quay Central is Lumine's first store outside of Japan. It carries 20 Japanese clothing and accessory brands, 19 of which are new to Singapore. Items from each brand have been curated to suit Singaporeans' tastes, as well as the local weather.

The main store is divided into four zones. The first, targeted at the stylish working woman, features the popular brand Tomorrowland, known for its European silhouettes and quality materials. The second is slightly more casual and trendy, with brands such as Iena and Spick & Span, targeted also at working professionals. The third zone plays with varied prints and materials such as tweed and lace; it showcases brands including Snidel, Fray I.D., Lily Brown and Mila Owen. The fourth zone features streetwear and denim styles with brands such as Moussy and Sly.

There is also an area called Lumine Lab, created as a testbed for experimental Japanese brands. Its first collection consists of influencer-based brands including Emoda, Murua and Mercuryduo. The brands will be switched up periodically.

Exclusive to Lumine Singapore is a line of eyewear from Japanese brand Zoff. The collection of frames and sunglasses is named "Luffy", after the protagonist of the popular manga series One Piece.

In a first for Lumine, the store also has its own cafe, serving up beverages and fruit parfaits.

On Saturday, the store will hold a private opening party with special influencer guests flown in from Japan including star of Netflix reality series Terrace House, Lauren Tsai; food artist Suwa Ayako; and model and DJ Una.

Lumine Singapore's managing director, Mr Naokazu Kozakai, says the brand chose to open in Singapore with an eye on expanding into the Southeast Asian market. "Lumine chose to be in Singapore because of its vibrant business climate and strategic positioning," he says. "It is a renowned shopping paradise and consumers here have a cosmopolitan mix. We believe the data acquired from our research and experience in Singapore will be an important model case study for our future business plans."

Within Japan, Lumine, which was established in 1966, has 15 outlets, including its four key outlets at Tokyo's Shinjuku station. It is part of East Japan Railway Company, Japan's largest railway company, and its malls are directly connected to major stations in and around Tokyo.

Lumine Singapore will open on Saturday at 11am.

On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will get a 20 per cent discount on wearable fashion items excepting those from eyewear brand Zoff, which is offering a 30 per cent discount with a minimum purchase of $300. The cafe will also be serving up one-for-one mango parfaits on Saturday and one-for-one banana parfaits on Sunday.