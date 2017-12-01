Long queue outside Don Don Donki's first Singapore store at Orchard Central

Singapore - There were already crowds of over 100 people waiting outside the doors of 24-hour Japanese discount Don Don Donki at Orchard Central before its opening at 10am on Friday (Dec 1).

The brand, which is known as Don Quijote in Japan, Hawaii and the United States, opened its first outlet in Singapore today.

People arrived up to two hours earlier but were only permitted to start queuing at 9:15am.

For theatre specialist Ms Tina Tan who queued outside the store for an hour ahead of the opening and was the first person in line, it made sense to start queuing up early to snag some of the offers before they sold out.

The 29-year-old had pictures of items she wanted to buy, which she had seen on social media, on her phone, including potato chips that cost 50 cents a packet.

"I've never been to the store in Japan but I saw all the buzz on social media over the past few days ahead of the opening and was really excited to check it out. I've heard it's like the Japanese equivalent of Mustafa," she said.

Others like Ms Casmine Teo, 24, have already shopped at the brand's stores in Japan and already knew what she wanted to buy.

"I've shopped at the store at Osaka and am here to get some beauty products and food items," she said. "I also like the fact that it's 24 hours here and so centrally located."

Also in the crowd were numerous Japanese nationals who were excited to finally get Japanese products and food items at pocket friendly prices.

Japanese housewife Seiko Endo had a basketful of snacks and food items only minutes after the store opened, saying she was excited that so much local produce was now available in Singapore at pocket friendly prices.

"This brand is huge in Japan and most people, local and tourists, have likely shopped at many of their outlets in Japan. I'm glad it's finally in Singapore."

The early birds at the store were treated to food tastings, games as well as a lucky draw prize, where one lucky shopper won a trip to Japan.