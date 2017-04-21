Lauren Hutton turns heads at 73 in new lingerie ad

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Model and actress Lauren Hutton is turning heads again by appearing in a commercial for Calvin Klein underwear, at the age of 73.

Hutton, famous for her gap-toothed smile, is one of the women between the ages of 18 and 73 featured in the new black-and-white ad by Lost in Translation movie director Sofia Coppola.

Rashida Jones, Maya Thurman-Hawke, Chase Sui Wonders, Nathalie Love, Laura Harrier and Kirsten Dunst also make appearances, all personally selected by Coppola.

Coppola said she wanted to do the opposite of most lingerie ads and instead "showcase cool, smart women with real bodies and who are approachable."

Hutton appears briefly lounging on a bed in an unbuttoned blouse with a white bra underneath.

Hutton was one of the world's first supermodels in the 1960s and 1970s. More recently, she walked the runway for Milan fashion week in 2016, reflecting a trend for models of all ages in fashion and beauty ads.