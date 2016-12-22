Last-minute festive makeovers

Where can I get my make-up and hair done for last-minute Christmas parties?

The festive season is usually packed with parties, last-minute gift shopping and the general rush of getting errands out of the way. Amid the festive rush, one usually does not have the luxury of time to head home between engagements to freshen up.

Thankfully, these make-up counters and hair salons will be open during the eve of or on Christmas and New Year's Day. Head to one of them to get dolled-up and party ready.

1. For trendy Japanese make-up looks

Shu Uemura's full signature makeover service ($45 for members and $55 for non-members) has make-up looks tailored to the individual's face shape and bone structure. This means that Shu Uemura's seasonal ombre "cosmikawaii" look - sweet pink and purple eye make-up with coral lips - or edgier "cosmicool" look - a smokey dark eyeshadow look with a cool-toned lip - can be customised to flatter any individual.

Other services such as eyebrow trimming and styling (shading, defining and colouring of the brows) ($15 for non-members and $12 for members) are also available.

To up the quirky or glam factor, choose from one of the brand's well-known range of eyelashes, from natural-looking ones to over-the-top colourful pieces adorned with crystals or feathers.

Shu Uemura beauty counters will be open over Christmas and New Year. Book a slot online at www.shuuemura.com.sg/shuuemura-booking.php.

On Boxing Day, you can also take advantage of the brand's 20 per cent storewide discount at its four boutiques here (Ion Orchard, Jem, Bugis Junction and VivoCity) to stock up on make-up products. The discount does not apply to make-up or eyebrow services.

2. For speedy hairstyles and blowouts

Home-grown hair salon Prep Luxe offers a fast styling-and-no-wash option that can get customers in and out in 30 minutes. This is perfect for those who want an updo or fancy braided hairstyle.

Their speed-style service costs $65 and covers all styles from half-updos, full updos to themed styles such as a curly short crop a la Great Gatsby or big 1970s disco curls. Usual prices for these hair services are between $85 and $140 including a hair wash.

Although the salon is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's, it will be open until 6pm on Dec 24, 26, 30 and 31 and Jan 2.

Prep Luxe is located at #01-62 Capitol Piazza, 15 Stamford Road, tel: 6384-1406.

3. For a top-to-toe experience

At the Leekaja hair salon, a new hair salon chain from South Korea, calm frazzled nerves with a 30-minute head massage (from $40) with the salon's wash and blow-dry services (from $50 to $100). You can also get a manicure or a pedicure done at the same time. Nail and foot services range from nail shaping ($10) to a spa treatment with a foot scrub ($80).

For hairstyling services, opt for one of the salon's signature hairstyles, such as one with loose waves or a ponytail with beads and accessories.

If you have more time to spare, try the salon's signature Leekaja Cinderella Keratin Treatment (from $250), which supposedly helps prevent hair loss and restore lustre and shine to tired locks.

The Leekaja hair salon, which will be open through Christmas and New Year, is located at 03-13 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, tel: 6909-0504, open daily from 10am to 8pm.

4. For an express makeover

Learn how to apply make-up while getting a makeover at any of American make-up brand M.A.C's 12 boutiques here, including its newest outlet at Ion Orchard.

Makeover services at the M.A.C stores range from express dos, such as the 30-minute Express Make-Up Application ($50), to full make-up looks like the hour-long Full Make-Up Application service ($90).

The M.A.C stores are open every day, including Christmas and New Year. Customers can make bookings by calling the respective M.A.C boutiques.

M.A.C's newest boutique is located at B2-32 Ion Orchard, tel: 6509-9380, open daily from 10am to 10pm.