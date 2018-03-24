Lanvin artistic director quits after eight months

PARIS • French fashion house Lanvin said on Thursday that artistic director Olivier Lapidus had quit after just eight months, in the latest round of musical chairs at France's oldest surviving luxury house.

The move comes a few weeks after Lanvin was snapped up by Fosun, a Chinese conglomerate which has spent billions of dollars buying stakes in companies, from banking groups to French resorts operator Club Med.

Lapidus had put together two collections for Lanvin since his arrival last July. The first, mounted quickly last September, received mixed reviews, while a February show played up a vivid palette for the autumn/ winter 2018-19 season.

He had told Agence France-Presse in November he was helping to prepare a major shift for the brand, which was founded in 1889.

At the time, Lanvin was controlled by Taiwanese media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang, who had promised a fresh cash injection.

The turmoil at the house began in 2015 with the departure of star designer Alber Elbaz after a 14-year run, during which the brand became a favourite of the fashion set.

He was replaced by Bouchra Jarrar, who quit after just 16 months.

