Kendall Jenner is world's top-earning model

LOS ANGELES • Liu Wen, China's first supermodel, has taken another big step forward on the runway even as Kendall Jenner topped Forbes' list of the world's top-earning models on Tuesday, with an estimated US$22 million (S$30 million).

In a ranking reflecting the growing power of social media influencers, Jenner, 22, nudged Gisele Bundchen out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in 15 years.

Liu, 29, in No. 8 with an estimated US$6.5 million, is part of another trend of more non-white models muscling into lucrative assignments.

In a further sign of change taking off the runway, Ashley Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list. She is ranked 10th with an estimated US$5.5 million.

Jenner, half-sister of reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, profited from runway jobs and an 84-million Instagram following that helped her launch her own clothing line and win deals with the likes of athleticwear label Adidas and beauty brand Estee Lauder.

Brazil's Bundchen, 37, who has held the top spot since 2002, had to settle for second spot, with an estimated US$17.5 million.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, joined the Forbes list for the first time, taking No. 3 with an estimated US$13.5 million.

The supermodel, who is the wife of singer John Legend, is also prolific on Twitter and Instagram and has deals with brands such as vodka label Smirnoff to boost her earnings.

Graham, 30, an outspoken advocate for body activism, last year became the first size 16 model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her fashion lines with Dressbarn, H&M and Swimsuits For All helped get her on the Forbes list for the first time in her 16-year modelling career.

"With social media, there are more opportunities to create your own content and use your voice," Mr Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models, told Forbes.

Further evidence of this comes from sisters Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, making the list for the first time. They are at No. 5 and 9 respectively, with the former making US$9.5 million and the younger sibling banking US$6 million.

Forbes said the world's 10 highest-paid models made a cumulative US$109.5 million, before taxes and fees, between June 1 last year and June 1 this year.

REUTERS