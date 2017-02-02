Seven tips to organise your closet

If you have been a little compulsive with your shopping this festive period, you might find yourself with a closet clutter problem.

Before you know it, closing the wardrobe door may become as hard as buttoning up that pair of too-tight jeans you should have thrown out years ago. Here are seven steps to get your wardrobe organised again.

1) DECLUTTER

Resist holding onto an item you think will come back into fashion again or you might need for a future occasion.

Fashion director Furqan Saini, 36, says: "If you haven't worn a piece for six to eight months, then it's time to let it go. If you're hoping to lose weight and fit into a dress and realise it has been two years, then donate, repurpose or sell it."

Give away, recycle or throw out old socks or clothes that have lost their shape or have holes. Old bath towels can be cut up and used as cleaning cloths.

If you plan to sell your clothes, he has a tip: "Package your clothes as a set, say, three pieces for $100."

2) PUT CLOTHES FOR COLD CLIMES IN STORAGE

Clothes that are worn only on holiday trips or for cold climates take up precious wardrobe space.

Keep thick sweaters, thermals and outerwear in boxes in the storeroom and label the boxes so they are easy to find when you need them.

3) CATEGORISE CLOTHES

Group your clothes by category and then by colours. This will make it easier to find what you are looking for.

Furqan, who usually hangs his clothes by colour from black to grey and navy to white, says: "This way, I wear only a certain palette and it creates a sort of uniform for me. I have another rack of coloured clothes for when the mood strikes."

Freelance stylist Ong Jollin, 24, recommends keeping items such as undergarments, tights and socks easily accessible and visible.

She says: "Keep them where you can see them instead of having to dig them out - these make or break an outfit and many people tend to forget this."

4) MAXIMISE WARDROBE SPACE

Furqan advises using thin hangers for shirts and light jackets and folding T-shirts to save space. Use thicker hangers to retain the shape of your blazers.

Ong recommends hanging dressier clothing such as dresses and blouses, and folding jeans - this makes it easier to see what you have when you need to dress up.

5) ORGANISE SHELVES AND DRAWERS WITH DIVIDERS

Use dividers to prevent clothes or towels from toppling onto one another and organise the socks and underwear drawer. You can buy these from storage solution shops or make your own from plastic boards sold at craft shops.

6) HANG YOUR BELTS AND SCARVES

Put a few "S" hooks on a hanger to hang belts or scarves.

To maximise space, install peg boards on the inside of your wardrobe doors or behind your bedroom door. You can customise the layout with hooks, plastic cups or shelves to hold sunglasses or extra buttons.

7) ORGANISE JEWELLERY

If you have a lot of accessories, store them in clear acrylic boxes and put rings on a display tray. You will get more wear out of your accessories when you can see and access them easily.

Put jewellery that you wear every day on a small tray or dish for easy access.