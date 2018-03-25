Kareena Kapoor closes show at Manish Malhotra fashion show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, whom Indian designer Manish Malhotra, calls his "little sister" and "forever muse", was the show stopper for the 51-year-old's first full-fledged fashion show in Singapore.

The event to showcase the famous designer's summer couture collection of bridal wear, was set against the art deco interiors of the resplendent Atlas bar in Parkview Square on Sunday night (March 25). The invite-only show saw around 300 guests in attendance.

The actress who wore an opulently-beaded lehenga for the finale was also joined by up-and-coming bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, in a show that featured a multi-ethnic cast of around 30 models who walked on a purpose-built ramp in the middle of the bar.

True to his glamorous aesthetic, the designer's collection featured glittering, beaded dresses, gowns and saris with pearl and feather detailing as well as the liberal use of chiffons and tulles.

Even the menswear featured delicate pastel shades and floral detailing in the embroidery and artwork on the outfits.

Malhotra started off in the 90s designing costumes for blockbuster Bollywood films but went on to start his own successful label in 2006.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor was spotted on Orchard Road with actress Amrita Arora. She is set to star in upcoming buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding.