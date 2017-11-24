Japanese mall Lumine opens in Clarke Quay

Japanese mall Lumine will open its doors to the public tomorrow, bringing Singaporeans a spread of new Japanese fashion options.

The 10,000 sq ft space on the second floor of Clarke Quay Central is Lumine's first store outside of Japan. It carries 20 Japanese clothing and accessory brands, 19 of which are new to Singapore.

Items from each brand have been curated to suit Singaporeans' tastes, as well as the local weather.

The main store is divided into four zones. The first, targeted at the working woman, features popular brand Tomorrowland, known for its European silhouettes and quality materials.

The second is slightly more casual and trendy, with brands such as Iena and Spick & Span, also targeted at working professionals.

The third zone plays with varied prints and materials, such as tweed and lace, and showcases brands such as Snidel, Fray I.D., Lily Brown and Mila Owen.

The fourth zone features streetwear and denim styles with brands such as Moussy and Sly.



Lumine has its own cafe, which serves beverages and fruit parfaits. PHOTO: LUMINE



There is also an area called Lumine Lab, created as a testbed for experimental Japanese brands. Its first collection consists of influencer-based brands such as Emoda, Murua and Mercuryduo. The brands will be switched up periodically.

Exclusive to Lumine Singapore is a line of eyewear from Japanese brand Zoff - the only brand that already has a store here. The collection of frames and sunglasses is named "Luffy", after the protagonist of the popular manga series One Piece.

In a first for Lumine, the store also has its own cafe, serving beverages and fruit parfaits.

Today, the store will hold a private opening party with special guests flown in from Japan, such as star of Netflix reality series Terrace House Lauren Tsai, food artist Suwa Ayako and model and DJ Una.

Lumine Singapore's managing director Naokazu Kozakai says the brand chose to open in Singapore with an eye on expanding into the South-east Asian market. "Lumine chose to be in Singapore because of its vibrant business climate and strategic positioning," he says.

Within Japan, Lumine, which was established in 1966, has 15 outlets, including its four key outlets at Tokyo's Shinjuku station. It is part of East Japan Railway Company, Japan's largest railway company, and its malls are directly connected to major stations in and around Tokyo.

The new retail variety that Lumine offers, say retail experts, will help lift the shopping scene here.

Singapore Polytechnic senior retail lecturer Sarah Lim says: "The concept of bringing in brands from Japan is good. Singaporeans get excited about new brands. We are always complaining that every shopping mall offers the same retail brands."

However, she cautions that the location may not be an ideal one as the area is not positioned as a shopping destination.

"The mall is also configured with many primary and secondary lanes, so it's not easy to shop in.

"Unlike Jurong Point or Jem, which has heartland crowds to fall back on, or Orchard Road, which has a psychological pull for shoppers, especially during festive seasons, Clarke Quay Central caters mainly to people who work in the area and people who go there to eat."

The space that Lumine occupies was previously home to Hong Kong lifestyle store Goods Of Desire, which exited Singapore in 2015 after three years.

Subsequently, home-grown lifestyle store Naiise opened there, only to shut down in May this year.

Lumine Singapore will open tomorrow at 11am.

For tomorrow and Sunday, shoppers will get a 20 per cent discount on wearable fashion items, except those from eyewear brand Zoff, which is offering a 30 per cent discount with a minimum purchase of $300.

The cafe will serve one-for-one mango parfaits tomorrow and one-for-one banana parfaits on Sunday.

• Lumine is at 02-20, Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street.