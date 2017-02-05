It's not just about the clothes at New York Men's Fashion Week

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - At men's fashion week in New York this year, the venues for the shows are becoming as important as the actual clothes in them.

Many designers are skipping the usual runway locations and are showing their work at extravagant and offbeat places.

Samuelsohn - a high-end Canadian men's wear brand around since the 1920's, presented for the first time at New York fashion week.

Samuelsohn President, Arnold Brant Silverstone said: "The venue is important because we're showing this ice fabric - ice wool and ice fabric, so to do a traditional runway you'd lose the feeling of performance and you'd lose the specialty of these fabrics - these exotic cashmeres and super fine wools."

But thinking out of the box isn't always easy.

"We actually had to hire a choreographer who's worked with the Olympics, who does both dance and skating and we had to find models who not only had to look good and wear the clothes nicely but can also skate", Silverstone added.

Hart Schaffner Marx is also ditching the runway for this joint. Cooper Classics, a vintage car dealership in Manhattan will also be showing off its designs inspired by the american motor industry.

Hart Schaffner Marx Designer, David Hart: "This is fun because you can really tell a story. We rigged this place out so it can look like an old garage which really helps tell the story of the collection and bring out the inspiration of the classic American muscle cars."

And John Varvatos strutted his models at an exclusive supper club at the iconic Paramount Hotel in Times Square during a star studded event.

If you're still interested in what's trending, designers say men want more colors. The slim fit will still be around, but it's all about more flowy silhouettes this season.