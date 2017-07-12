In style with Tod’s Gommino

From Hollywood to Hong Kong, celebrities the world over are clearly in love with their Tod’s shoes.

The Tod’s Gommino is Alexander Skarsgard, Freida Pinto and Eddie Redmayne ’s go-to footwear for the red carpet to leisurely off-days.



From left to right: Alexander Skarsgard, Freida Pinto and Eddie Redmayne wearing Tod's Gommino. PHOTOS: TOD'S



And super models Natalia Vodianova, Suki Waterhouse, Jourdan Dunn and Kate Bosworth adore these stylish kicks. Stilettos? Leave them at home already. Comfy chic is the way to go today.



From left to right: Natalia Vodianova, Suki Waterhouse, Jourdan Dunn and Kate Bosworth wearing Tod's Gommino. PHOTOS: TOD'S



As much as the grown-ups like to strut around in their Tod’s, even little Prince George is seen prancing around in these comfy loafers. Why are personalities of all ages wearing Tod’s loafers?

One of a kind - personalise your own Tod's Gommino

The Tod’s Gommino offers the ultimate in sophistication and comfort. Now, you too can experience why international celebrities of all ages alike are head over heels with these loafers.

With the MY Gommino- made to order service available at both Tod's Paragon and Tod's MBS boutique, pick your own favourite style of gommino, select leather in your own desired shade and finishing and complimentary iconic laces to reflect your style.

Treat your feet to the finest quality leather for utmost comfort

The Tod’s Gommino is hand crafted with hand stitches to create impeccably smooth contours that delicately taper to accentuate every foot. The meticulously hand piled and bonded leathered heels compliments the signature rubber pebble outsole — a signature in every pair of Tod’s Gommino.

And in keeping with this season’s fashion trends, Tod’s has introduced a wide range of bright hues for The Gommino. A cute twist when paired with the little black dress, or a bold play of colours to brighten a cheeky girls’ day out.



Made in Italy with high quality leather and softened leather interiors, the Gommino is the perfect amalgamation of style and comfort. PHOTO: TOD'S



Chiara Ferrangi loves Tod's

International fashion blogger, Chiara Ferrangi, has also collaborated with Tod's to create her version of the brand’s iconic Double T Gommino and the Gommino bag.

Available in this summer’s ‘it’ colour — a lovely hue of powder pink, the special capsule collection Chiara loves tods will be available from July. Get it at Tod's Paragon and Marina Bay Sands boutique.