Image stylist Tee Yuyan dresses in oversized clothes and autumn hues

Image stylist Tee Yuyan is responsible for putting together looks for artists in local television drama series and themed variety shows. In her own time, the 27-year-old, who is in a relationship, experiments with different looks for herself.

How would you describe your style?

I like to experiment with trends and to keep myself updated. I also look for comfort in my outfits. I like oversized and high-waisted clothing. When it comes to colours, I love autumn shades as well as black and white.

When did your interest in fashion start?

It started during my secondary school days. All my pocket money would go to lifestyle magazines such as Teens and Juice. I loved flipping through the editorials.

My family is quite supportive and did not object when I decided to study fashion at LaSalle College of the Arts.

Who are your favourite designers and which are your go-to brands?

My favourite designers are Rei Kawakubo of Commes des Garcons and Yohji Yamamoto. They work in black and white and their silhouettes are oversized.

When I shop, my go-to brands are fast fashion stores such as Zara and H&M and several stores at Far East Plaza.

Who is your style icon?

Korean actress Gong Hyo Jin. She's always trendy, yet chic and sophisticated.

What are your favourite pieces in your wardrobe?

An oversized jumpsuit (photo 1) that is easy to match and covers most of my flaws; a top with ruched sleeves (photo 2); a cropped vest (photo 3) that I like to layer with a shirt dress; a hat from Uniqlo (photo 4) that is good for hiding grown-out roots on lazy hair days; a pair of Converse sneakers (photo 5) designed in collaboration with Comme des Garcons Play; and a pair of Gentle Monster shades (photo 6) with liver-red frames and greenish lenses.

What are your weaknesses when it comes to shopping?

Anything in autumn colours. And white sneakers. I have about 10 pairs from different brands including Nike and Fila.

What is your favourite splurge piece?

A pair of aviator-shaped transition-lens glasses from Etnia Barcelona's Vintage Collection that cost about $600.

Is there a purchase you have regretted?

I have the really bad habit of not trying clothes on before I buy them. I'm usually quite confident I can wear them because I like oversized clothes, but sometimes I get home and realise they really don't suit me.

Recently, I bought a mermaid-cut skirt from Zara with frills running down the side. It made my hips look really big.

It's rotting away in my wardrobe - there are probably mushrooms growing on it now.

What is your most recent fashion purchase?

A black faux-leather jacket from Zara with trim on the sleeves (photo 7). It's fun.

What is the best shopping or style advice you live by?

Experiment with different styles. My favourite quote from Yamamoto is, "Perfection is ugly." An outfit doesn't have to be perfect. Like ripped jeans - you can rip them however you want.