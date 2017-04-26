Ikea issues hilarious response to Balenciaga's take on its 90 cents tote bag

Furniture giant Ikea has come up with a hilarious take on how to tell the difference between its cheap - but iconic - Frakta shopping bag and Balenciaga's haute US$2,145 (S$2,997) version.

The luxury fashion house recently launched its Arena extra-large shopper tote made of "blue wrinkled, glazed leather" with a "gold-stamped logo".

But it quickly drew comparisons with Ikea's reusable tote, which costs just 90 Singapore cents.



Balenciaga's Arena extra-large shopper tote is a giant bag made of "blue wrinkled, glazed leather". PHOTO: BARNEYS.COM



Ikea, with the help of its Swedish agency ACNE, this week issued a tongue-in-cheek guide to help its customers identify the real Frakta from the pricey knock-off.

It listed four key ways:

- SHAKE IT. If it rustles, it's the real deal.

- MULTIFUNCTIONAL. It can carry hockey gear, bricks, and even water.

- THROW IT IN THE DIRT. A true FRAKTA is simply rinsed off with a garden hose when dirty.

- PRICE TAG. Only $0.99.

On Ikea Singapore's Facebook page, it joined in the fun by referring to its own bag as "unlimited edition".

It also described the bag as being made of "genuine recyclable plastic" and having an "authentic yellow-stamped logo".

Balenciaga has earned a reputation for creating expensive bags that look suspiciously like copies of cheap throwaway bags.

Past examples include the Bazar Shopper Tote and the Blanket Square, which looks like the PVC bags used to house thick, floral-patterned blankets.