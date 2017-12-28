How to remove heavy makeup and hairspray

How do I remove heavy, occasion make-up?

Looking fabulous for a special event or formal occasion has its downside when it comes to cleaning your face. Precious time is wasted removing the heavy make-up when you really want to just go to bed.

Attempting to wash hairspray out of your hair is a whole other story, whether you have been wearing a bouffant, braids or a slicked-back style.

To mitigate the pain, here are some pointers on the best way to remove heavy, occasion make-up and hairspray efficiently, put together with the help of professional make-up artist Joanna Ang, 44, of hair and beauty service Sono Bello.

Removing red lipstick

These days, it is all about rich lip stains, bright, matte lipsticks and long-wearing lip tints. This means they can be difficult to remove.

Ms Ang recommends using make-up removing wipes, which have strong, soft fibres and do not come apart when you rub them over your lips, before using an oil-based make-up remover on the entire face.

Another trick is to coat your lips with a thick layer of lip balm or Vaseline and then wipe it off. The lipstick will glide off easily.

You can also use olive oil.

Removing thick foundation

When your foundation has been piled on thickly, it is best to use an oil-based make-up remover, Ms Ang says. Do not trust make-up removing products that call themselves one-step wonders - double-cleansing is always best. Wash your face with facial foam after.

Removing false lashes

Do not rip them off as your real lashes might come off with them, Ms Ang warns. Worse, ripping false lashes off repeatedly could cause sagging eyelids.

Use eye make-up remover that targets waterproof make-up. Pour some on a cotton square, hold it over your closed eyelid for a few seconds, then swipe to remove the eye make-up and falsies at the same time.

Washing hairspray out

If there are knots in your hair, do not attempt to comb them out. Instead, Ms Ang says, drench your hair in water, put lots of conditioner on and massage it into your hair and scalp until your fingers can move smoothly through your hair. Then, shampoo and rinse, making sure your scalp is clean. After that, condition the hair again, this time only from the middle of the shaft to the ends.

Products to try

Lip & Eye Remover, $7.90 from Etude House.





Hada Labo Super Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleansing Oil, $19.90, available at Guardian, Watsons, Sasa, selected NTUC FairPrice and selected departmental stores.





Fancl Mild Cleansing Oil, $30 from Fancl.





Frei Ol lip balm, $14.90 from Guardian.





Percy & Reed Bountifully Bouncy Volumising Conditioner, $34 from Sephora.





DHC Make-Off Sheet, $22.90 from Watsons.