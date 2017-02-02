How to look snazzy in shorts

With the right styling, shorts can be a chic mainstay in one's wardrobe.

Instead of T-shirts or tank tops and slippers, wear them with dressy separates such as chiffon blouses, blazers and lace-up sandals.

To look more dressed up, choose shorts in materials other than denim, such as tweed or faux leather, and consider shorts with prints and patterns.

Also:

• Avoid shorts that are so short that they reveal the butt cheeks.

• If the shorts are cut quite high up on the thigh, balance the show of skin with a pair that is high-waisted.

• Choose a structured and tailored pair of shorts as the cut is more versatile and can be dressed up and down easily.

Here are some outfit suggestions.

1. Embroidered lace T-shirt, $39.90, from Zara

2. Red jacket with frayed edges, $69.90 (usual $99.90), from Mango

3. Women's crepe flared shorts, $29.90, from Uniqlo

4. Heeled lace-up polished leather shoes, $225, from Cos

Go preppy with a structured blazer. A backpack would look too much like you are going back to school, so carry a tote or sling bag instead.



PHOTOS: BERSHKA, COS, ELOHIM, GALLERY & CO, H&M, HAT OF CAIN, IROO, MANGO, SCULPTOR, THE TUI COLLECTION, UNIQLO, UNIQLO U, ZARA



1. White Mika shirt, $159.90, from Elohim by Sabrina Goh

2. Shorts with cat face applique, $74.80, from iRoo

3. Black hat, $375, from Hat of Cain

4. Handmade leather Lantern sandals, $185, from The Tui Collection

5. Floral tote bag, $14.90, from Baggu at Gallery & Co

For a relaxed but still dressed-up look, choose a tailored shirt over a T-shirt and wear it with glamorous accessories, such as a wide-brimmed hat.

This long shirt from home-grown designer Sabrina Goh has side slits that you can leave untucked and let your shorts peek from the side. Or you could tuck in the front of the shirt while the back hangs loose.



1. Suite Room 707 shirt, $109, from Sculptor at 5:5

2. Yellow cashmere blend long cardigan, $49.90 (usual price $149.90), from Uniqlo U

3. Dark blue high-waisted twill shorts, $14.90, from H&M

4. Gold ballerina polyurethane strapped flats, $69.90, from Bershka

Play around with proportions by wearing a long cardigan with your shorts.