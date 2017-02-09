Nobody wants a dry or excessively oily scalp.

Keeping the scalp healthy leads to better hair roots, which allow the hair to grow longer and stronger.

Mr Paul Percival, 42, founding partner and director of Londonbased haircare label Percy & Reed, says a healthy scalp is important because it helps new hair growth and decreases hair fall.

"People take very good care of the skin on their faces and body, but they often neglect their scalp."

The hairstylist offers some tips on how to care for the scalp:

1. Use hair oil

Oils are not just good for hair, but also incredible for scalp health.

Before washing the hair, massage the oil into the scalp and leave it in for a couple of minutes before washing off.

Use a wide plastic paddle brush to comb the oil through the hair and gently massage it into the scalp.

2. Use a brush

When combing through the hair, use a brush, which increases blood circulation more than a comb does. Also, brushes are less likely to scratch the scalp, which can cause scalp damage.

3. Exfoliate

Get rid of dead skin cells that can clog the hair roots by giving the scalp a good scrub.

Select an exfoliating shampoo or conditioner or scalp treatment, and gently work it into the skin.

Avoid using the fingernails as this could lead to unintentional scabbing.

4. Cold rinse to finish

Complete the wash with a blast of cold water. This increases blood flow to the scalp, which helps prevent hair loss.

Here are some products to try.



PHOTOS: AVEDA, DOVE, KIEHL'S, PERCY & REED, SCHWARZKOPF



Advanced Hair Series Pure Care Dry Oil Nourishing Treatment, $19.90, from Dove, available at Watsons and Guardian stores

The lightweight and nourishing treatment oil is said to give dehydrated tresses and scalp a moisture boost.



Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $54, from Kiehl's stores

This scalp treatment with apricot and argan exfoliators is said to help to control dandruff and promote a healthy scalp.



Wonder Treatment Oil+, $50, from Percy & Reed, available at Sephora stores from March 30

This works as a pre-shampoo treatment that will soothe and nourish scalp and hair.



Invati exfoliating shampoo, $48, from Aveda, available at Aveda Experience Centres at Capitol Piazza, Ngee Ann City and Tangs at Tang Plaza

It cleanses, exfoliates and renews the scalp with wintergreen- derived salicylic acid. The label says the shampoo removes build-up of sebum and product residue that can clog pores and affect healthy hair.



Extra Care Purify & Protect Hair Mask, $14.90, from Schwarzkopf, available at selected Watsons and Guardian stores from the middle of this month

This is a mask that has no silicones or colorants and which, the label says, helps to purify the hair and scalp from toxic urban dust.