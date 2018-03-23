Haute destination for the season's new designs

Located along the prestigious Orchard Road shopping belt, the iconic Takashimaya Shopping Centre is synonymous with the latest in fashion, lifestyle and luxury goods.

Among the sartorially-inclined set, Takashimaya Shopping Centre remains as the premier shopping destination for luxe retail therapy.

Haven for style and luxury

Boasting more than 130 finely curated specialty stores across six levels, covering more than 370,000 sq ft, there is more than enough options here to satisfy any discerning shopper's needs.

It has cemented its status as a stalwart in the fashion scene with the presence of several signature flagship stores, such as Goyard, Hugo Boss and Roger Vivier.

From new-to-market brands to top fashion houses, Takashimaya Shopping Centre continually refreshes its selection of luxury, fashion and lifestyle options— giving fashionistas a dynamic and on-trend retail environment to get their shopping fix.

Aside from internationally renowned fashion labels, Takashimaya Shopping Centre is also a haven for shoppers seeking luxury merchandise.

Be dazzled by the latest jewellery collections from Chopard and Van Cleef & Arpels, or deck your wrist with intricate horological masterpieces from The Hour Glass and Sincere Fine Watches.

Dressed to the nines

The new season has arrived and with it, new apparel to jazz up your wardrobe.

Springtime calls for light and diaphanous fabrics, and the Lie multi-way top and the Lie striped swing maxi skirt from SocietyA (#03-14A) is a season must-have. Inspired by stages of flower blooming, the collection uses a mix of materials and splashes of colour to embody the brightness of spring.



Lie multi-way top and the Lie striped swing maxi skirt from SocietyA. PHOTO: SOCIETYA



Effortless charm is the name of the game at Club Monaco (#B1-41/47/48). The classic print of the Strils Top and the tailored Shobana pants make a great combination for your weekend jaunts around the city.



Strils Top and Shobana pants from Club Monaco. PHOTO: CLUB MONACO



Fila (#B2-39A) adds a dash of fashionable flair into casual active wear for spring. Even if you are not an adrenaline junkie, mix and match the FILA Originale logo tee and FILA Originale jacket for a bit of street- style swag.



FILA Originale logo tee and FILA Originale jacket from Fila. PHOTO: FILA



Flirty and fun dominates the spring collection for Juicy Couture (#03-03). Add something relaxed and light to your wardrobe with its Red Hayworth Floral Maxi Dress and Navy Cherry Print Dress. Or mix-and-match its Navy Lace Up Detail Pullover Sweater with your favourite pair of jeans.



(L-R) Navy Cherry Print Dress, Navy Lace Up Detail Pullover Sweater and Red Hayworth Floral Maxi Dress from Juicy Couture. PHOTO: JUICY COUTURE



Fans of all-things simple and charming will appreciate the Navy Anchor Prints Dress by To b. by agnès b. (#B1-30). It is an easy-to-wear dress for anyone seeking to inject a dose of youthfulness to their look.



Navy Anchor Prints Dress by To b. by agnès b. PHOTO: TO B. BY AGNÈS B.



Let the casual yet chic aqua blue studded Ella slides from Pretty Ballerinas (#B1-50) take you from brunch to the office. Its simple, clean design is supplemented with the right amount of pizzazz from the intricate studs to make your outfit pop.



Ella slides from Pretty Ballerinas. PHOTO: PRETTY BALLERINAS



Pair your casual daytime or office looks with the Rebecca Minkoff (#B1-51) Medium Christy shoulder handbag. It comes with a guitar strap and in a neutral palette, and is versatile enough to accompany any outfit.



Medium Christy shoulder handbags from Rebecca Minkoff. PHOTO: REBECCA MINKOFF



Discreet elegance is the name of the game with Massimo Dutti's (#B1-39/40/49) new collection. With its refined lines and soft silhouette, the Jacquard Dress with Lace Trim Detail is a must-have this spring.



Jacquard Dress with lace trim detail from Massimo Dutti. PHOTO: MASSIMO DUTTI



Pair your casual and lightweight dresses with the Carina Wedges in melocoton from Castañer (#03-14). The neutral shade goes well with the vibrant spring colours in your wardrobe.



Carina Wedges in melocoton from Castañer. PHOTO: CASTAÑER



Enjoy a touch of Americana in the latest collection by American Vintage (#03-13B), inspired by clothing usually donned at the all-American summer camps.. The tropical print of its Women’s Dress Catheys Valley looks every bit as chic on the streets of Orchard Road, as it does on the grounds of Camp Southwoods in New York.



Women’s Dress Catheys Valley from American Vintage. PHOTO: AMERICAN VINTAGE



Art school chic meets Parisian charm with the Sea New York Printed T-Shirt Dress from Rue Madame (#03-13C). Pair it with a pair of sneakers for that effortless daytime look.



Sea New York Printed T-Shirt Dress from Rue Madame. PHOTO: RUE MADAME



Let Shanghai Tang (#03-06/07) add some refined glamour, with a touch of simplicity, to your spring wardrobe. The Bow Knit Dress and Crepe Dress with Velvet Scallop are two pieces from the collection that embodies the mood and art of contemporary Chinese millennial culture.



(L-R) Bow Knit Dress and Crepe Dress with Velvet Scallop from Shanghai Tang. PHOTO: SHANGHAI TANG



Shopping rewards

Be rewarded for updating your wardrobe with the season's offerings.

The first 800 shoppers who spend a minimum of $200 using Mastercard will receive $10 shopping voucher, while the first 300 shoppers who spend a minimum of $2,000 will get shopping vouchers worth $100.

Shoppers will also receive an additional $10 gift voucher when buying from selected Level 3 specialty stores. Eligible receipts are required for redemption.

Visit www.takashimayasc.com.sg for more information.