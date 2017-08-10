GSS deals to look out for

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is on. Here are some deals this week.

TIMBERLAND

What: $20 eCoupon; valid at Timberland outlets at Bugis+, Raffles City Shopping Centre, VivoCity, 313@Somerset, Ion Orchard, Paragon Shopping Centre, Suntec City and Westgate; limited to first 5,000 redemptions; only for sales and regular-priced items, not for core iconic products, product care items, Design Your Own, socks and footbed accessories, bundle deals and special priced items; valid until Sunday.

GAIN CITY

What: Vidal Sassoon 1200W foldable hair dryer at $28 (usual price $39); redemption at Gain City showrooms in Megastore @ Sungei Kadut, Ang Mo Kio, Marina Square, Choa Chu Kang and Alexandra Central Mall; limited to first 100 redemptions and one a customer; valid until Sunday.

NEWLINE

What: 70 per cent off two pieces of sportswear; not valid with other promotions, discounts and vouchers; limited to one redemption a transaction a GoSpree Shopper; valid until Aug 31.

MILLENIA WALK

What: Free $5.20 Millenia Walk Shopping Voucher; limited to first 1,000 redemptions; to be redeemed at Millenia Walk service desk between 10.30am and 9.30pm; vouchers valid at stores taking part in Millenia Walk Voucher Programme until Sept 30; valid until Aug 31.

EVERBEST

What: $10 off minimum $100 nett spend on regular-priced and sales items; not valid with members' discount, other promotions or on consignment items; limited to first 200 redemptions; valid until Aug 31.

Alyssa Woo

•These deals are exclusive to users of the GoSpree mobile app. They may be redeemed at all outlets unless stated otherwise.