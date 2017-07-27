GSS deals to look out for

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is on. Here are some deals this week:

AESTHETICS WELLNESS

What: Buy the Derma Oxy Jet face treatment at $18 (usual price: $128); requires pre-booking; valid until Aug 13.

BENNY'S GEMS CREATIONS

What: Buy a diamond pendant at $598; for the first 500 redemptions; valid until Aug 13.

HUSH PUPPIES

What: $10 off with a minimum spending of $100; valid until Aug 13.

KIPLING

What: 30 per cent off regular- priced bags and luggage; not valid for monkey accessories, the Congratz bag and interchangeable straps; valid only at Kipling outlets at Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard, 313@Somerset, VivoCity and Jem. Valid until Aug 13.

PONGGOL SEAFOOD HOLDINGS

What: Buy Ponggol Famous Mee Goreng at $1 (usual price: $8) with a minimum spending of $20; valid until July 31.

DENIZEN

What: 40 per cent off regular- priced jeans; for the first 500 redemptions; valid only at Denizen outlets in Northpoint, Jurong Point, City Square, Westgate and White Sands. Valid until Aug 13.

BOWERS & WILKINS

What: 50 per cent off B&W P3 Mobile Headphone (usual price: $229); for the first 100 redemptions; valid only at the Bowers & Wilkins outlet at Millenia Walk. Maximum of two redemptions a customer. Valid until July 31.

AVEDA

What: Get a free InvatiTM Revitaliser 150ml (worth $110) when you buy a pair of InvatiTM Exfoliating Scalp Shampoo and Thickening Conditioner. Valid only at Aveda outlets in Ngee Ann City and Capitol Piazza; valid until Aug 13.

Sabine Chen

• These deals are exclusive to users of the GoSpree mobile app. They may be redeemed at all outlets unless stated otherwise.