GSS deals to look out for

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is on. Here are some deals this week:
GEOX
What: A $20 e-coupon, for the first 200 redemptions; for adult shoes only; valid till Aug 13.
BOSSINI
What: 10 per cent off selected items from the National Day "Celebrating Our Nation" collection; for the first 1,000 redemptions; valid till Aug 10.
CRABTREE & EVELYN
What: One-for-one 25g Hand Therapy cream; for the first 100 redemptions at each store daily; limited to three redemptions a customer; valid till Aug 13.
KIDSTYLE
What: 20 per cent off regular- priced Jordan and Nike Young Athletes tees; for the first 100 redemptions; valid till July 31.
LAMKINS (educational toy store)
What: 15 per cent off all items except Iimo products; for the first 100 redemptions; e-coupon is valid for one month, only at Lamkins outlets at Breadtalk IHQ and The Seletar Mall; valid till Aug 10.
TAKASHIMAYA
What: 10 per cent off Love Moschino products for UnionPay Cardholders; for the first 5,000 redemptions; valid only at the International Collections Department in Takashimaya Department Store; valid till July 31.
EVERBEST
What: $10 off with a minimum spend of $100; for the first 200 redemptions; valid for both regular- priced and sale items; valid till Aug 31.
METAL MONEY (precious metals dealer)
What: 10 per cent off all Star Wars Ship Series Coins (usual price: $128); for the first 1,000 redemptions; valid till Aug 31.
•These deals are exclusive to users of the GoSpree mobile app. They are redeemable at all outlets unless stated otherwise.