Glow with the season with glitter make-up products for Christmas

Christmas is an acceptable time of the year to wear glittery make-up, so take this opportunity to try out as many sparkling products as you can. Join journalist Alyssa Woo as she reviews some shimmering eye, lip and cheek make-up.
Dec 21, 2016, 5:00 pm SGT
SINGAPORE - Christmas is an acceptable time of the year to wear glittery make-up, so take this opportunity to try out as many sparkling products as you can.

Glitter is best used on the eyelids as it catches and reflects light, and makes your eyes look more alluring.

For lips, go for shimmering lip glosses that have micro-glitter specks in them instead of bigger chunks of glitter. The latter would look too much like stage make-up.

If you just want a radiant glow, consider using a primer that has shimmer in it before applying your foundation.

But use glitter with restraint.

It is best to play up one feature on your face instead of applying shimmer make-up all over, or you may end up as shiny as a Christmas bauble, as demonstrated in the video.

