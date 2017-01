SINGAPORE - A highlighter product, whether in a powder compact, cream or liquid form, will make one's skin glow and pop under the light.

But one needs to find the right balance. With a light hand, the highlighter might barely be noticeable. With a heavy hand, it will look garish and over-the-top.

Life writers Alyssa Woo and Anjali Raguraman try a few different highlighters and share tips on how and where to apply it for a beautiful glow.