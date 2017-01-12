Frills and colour are her thing

Q & A

Ms Wan Zukhaireen, 26, single, works in sales and marketing

How would you describe your style?

Full of prints, frills and anything girly. My closet has every colour on the spectrum of the rainbow, but sometimes you'll see me in monotone colours. My style depends on my mood and the people I am with, but I'll always top it off with statement sunglasses for interest.

When did your interest in fashion start?

It kicked in when I was 13. I loved watching Disney television shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Wizards Of Waverly Place and was heavily influenced by the outfits in these shows - floral patterns, stripes, bell-bottoms, pastel colours and long flowy dresses.

I would try to imitate these styles and when I went shopping with my parents, I would beg them to buy me items in those styles.

Who are your favourite designers and your go-to brands?

London-based Indian designer Ashish Gupta for his mix of colours and use of sequins and glitter. I also like Australian fashion brand Gorman for its wearable prints.

For affordable and trendy clothing, I've always loved Australian fashion brands such as Temt, Dotti and Sportsgirl.

Who are your style icons?

I relate a lot to American actress Zooey Deschanel, especially her character Jessica Day in the television show, New Girl, because her dressing is so fun and wearable.

I also really like the wardrobe choices on American television series Pretty Little Liars because they each have a unique style ranging from casual and glam to edgy and preppy. I think my style falls somewhere in between the glam-girl look of character Hanna Marin and the preppy-cool look of character Spencer Hastings.

What are your favourite pieces in your wardrobe?

I like my glitter ballet flats (photo 1) because I think anything sparkly makes an outfit look much better.

When I think an outfit is incomplete, I throw on my favourite denim jacket from Australian casualwear brand Dotti (photo 2).

I also like my blue handbag from Kate Spade (photo 3) because it adds a pop of colour to my outfits.

For footwear, I like my Zara sandals with pompoms (photo 4) because they are colourful and my white Converse sneakers (photo 5) - they are my fall-back option when I don't know which pair of shoes to wear.

As for accessories, I like wearing geometric-shaped sunglasses (photo 6) as I find that they are the perfect statement accessory and they flatter my face shape. I also like personalising my clothes with pins and brooches (photo 7), such as my wooden uniform brooch and colourful heart-shaped pin.

What are your weaknesses when it comes to shopping?

I love anything that is mint or pink or has glitter, polka dots and stripes because it brightens my mood instantly and it makes an outfit look fun.

What is your favourite splurge piece?

An empire waist embellished dress I got from Ted Baker (photo 8) last November for $150 because it is in mint, one of my favourite colours.

Is there a purchase you have regretted?

I can't recall a specific item I regret purchasing, but I typically regret buying things on impulse. I have done that at grab bag sales at some stores here where shoppers pay $50 to $100 to grab as many things as they can to fit into a fixed-size bag, usually an A4-sized one.

As it is a speedy purchase, I would not have had a chance to try on the clothes and usually end up wearing them only once or twice. Such sales are rare these days, but I used to go to many of them when they were popular several years ago.

What is your most recent fashion purchase?

A Camille Walala for Gormon dress ($119, photo 9) and skirt ($100) from Gorman during my trip to Perth last August. I love the prints and bright pops of colour.

What is the best shopping or style advice you live by?

Consider what you have in your closet that you can wear with the item before you buy it. Otherwise, leave it.