Fresh, funky, festive looks

Vibrant colours such as red and yellow are fail-proof options for Chinese New Year outfits.

However, to give your outfit a fresher and more modern vibe, incorporate white, blue or green (the Pantone colour of the year) into your look with accessories.

Also, while it may not be widely considered taboo to wear black during Chinese New Year now, an all-black outfit makes one appear devoid of energy.

Instead, keep the black in your outfits to a minimum, for instance, paired with a patterned top or bottom.

Here are some suggestions.

1) Peony blush tie-sleeve dress, $109, from Topshop, Pink espadrille Carina wedges, $190, from Castaner, Creys tangelo orange sunglasses, $88 (until Jan 27, usual price $95), from Visual Mass

Lace-up espadrille wedges make a high-neck floral dress look less stuffy. Wear them with edgy accessories to counteract the frilliness of the sleeves and the soft flowy material.

2) White shirt with flared back, $150, from Cos, Parquet skirt, $259, from Warehouse , Coral cord Linear Friendship bracelet, $220, from Monica Vinader, Green cat-eye sunglasses, $380 (before GST), from Marc Jacobs, 2750 Cotmetu metallic gold sneakers, $109.90, from Superga

If you do not fancy florals, go for geometric prints and structural separates instead. Accentuate the graphic look with a statement pair of sunglasses, such as these green cat-eye sunglasses.

3) Red overlap camisole top, $59, from Beyond The Vines, Ladies 712 slim jeans, $119.90, from Levi's, Cardigan with ray print, $147 (usual price $295), from Bimba Y Lola, Gold tassel earrings, $7.90, from H&M, Pink espadrille Carina wedges, $190, from Castaner

A simple camisole top and jeans make a comfortable outfit for all-day visiting. Dress up the outfit with a patterned cardigan and Oriental-themed tassel earrings.

4) Red jumpsuit, $79.90, from Yacht 21, Knack white and vermillion necklace, $59, from Gallery & Co, 2750 Cotmetu metallic gold sneakers, $109.90, from Superga

A jumpsuit means less work when it comes to pairing tops and bottoms, and its roomy cut means you can afford to feast on goodies without worrying about your waistline showing.

As the jumpsuit is plain, accessories are a must - throw on a necklace and a pair of statement shoes at the very least. To dress it up further, consider pairing it with a lightweight silk scarf or wearing multiple bangles and chunky cuffs.