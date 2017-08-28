Fashion report from MTV Video Music Awards: class and crass

SINGAPORE - This year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was a relatively toned down affair, considering the event's colourful history not just on the stage, but also on the red carpet.

The 2017 ceremony, held on Sunday (Aug 27) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, saw nothing even relatively approaching the bizarre splendour of Lady Gaga's 2010 meat dress.

But even though the stars' fashion choices were mostly safe, not all of them were boring. Nicki Minaj, for instance, poured herself into a skintight pink jumpsuit that made her look like she had been dipped in latex, and paired it with pink highlights in her straight blonde hair.

Sheer dresses were in, with Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato and Amber Rose stepping out in peek-a-boo numbers embellished with sequins, lace and feathers.

The men were less inspired, sticking mainly to options that can only be described as "smart-casual". Still, leave it to Ed Sheeran to make the fashion statement he always makes: That if you leave the house wearing some sort of clothing, you have already achieved something.

BEST DRESSED

Katy Perry, who was also the evening's host, hit it out of the park with this elegant Stephane Rolland gown featuring crisp, angular lines going in all kinds of fascinating directions. The asymmetrical, all-white dress was set off by Perry's short blonde crop and large, chunky earrings.

Actress Yara Shahidi, who stars in the sitcom Black-ish, was the height of understated elegance in this metallic ochre Zimmerman dress with beautiful draping. The unconventional shade, paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, made her stand out on the blue carpet for all the right reasons.

Lorde was a sheer dream to look at in a pale lavender Monique Lhuillier gown with a simple bodice and a full, feathery skirt, complemented perfectly by an effortless half-updo, nude lips and strong brows.

Lovato gets points for effort, even if we are not sure how we feel about those pants. Her provocatively sheer Zuhair Murad bodysuit and strongly defined eyes made a striking statement on a blue carpet that would otherwise have been a lot more boring.

Actor and musician Drake Bell kept it simple and sharp in black on black, but added a touch of figurative colour to his outfit by having winged tips on his lapels.

WORST DRESSED

We thought Ozzy Osbourne had deigned to leave the house to attend the event. Then we realised it was just Noah Cyrus, Miley's baby sister. The 17-year-old actress, whose debut album is set to be released later this year, chose to pair patent leather, thigh-high stiletto boots with what appeared to be an oversized hoodie - but it is the absence of pants that really makes this outfit a disaster.

In a baffling move, hip-hop artist Lil Mama toted a vermillion birdcage onto the carpet like a handbag. Instead of containing her lip balm, mobile phone and credit card, the cage held a live bird, which she then released. Her cardinal sin against fashion, though, was matching the colour of her dress to her shoes and accessories.

Jared Leto's unfortunate Gucci ensemble makes him look like a kid whose mother made him a cape so he could play Merlin in the school play. Please do not try harder next year, Jared.