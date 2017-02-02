Dressing Mrs Trump for the ball

NEW YORK • In 1986, Herve Pierre was a fashion student in Paris when he learnt that he had been commissioned to whip up a dress for the reproduction of the Statue of Liberty on the Pont de Grenelle.

"It was the first dress I made in my life, 25 feet across," Pierre says wryly, "and I'm just speaking of the width of the lady's bosom".

Fast-forward three decades to find the designer dressing another icon, this one more animated and certainly more svelte.

She is, of course, Mrs Melania Trump, a beacon at the recent inaugural balls in Washington, sheathed in a vanilla silk crepe evening column that Pierre had confected expressly for her.

A few days later, having returned to New York with his client, Pierre sat in a conference room at The New York Times recounting the chain of events that had brought him to this moment. He was pinching himself, quite literally.

"I still have goose bumps," he confides.



United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, in the gown designed by Herve Pierre, at the Freedom Ball on Jan 20. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Pierre, 51, a former creative director at Carolina Herrera, has, as he tells it, come a long way. His journey to the White House began on Jan 3, with an 8am text from Mrs Trump, who had learnt of him through friends, but whom he had never met.

"I have a favour to ask," he recalls that she wrote. "Would it be possible in this kind of time frame for you to design my gown?"

The request staggered him. "I almost dropped the phone," he says. Mrs Trump had presented him with a brief, its keywords being "sleek", "modern" and "form-fitting".

By 4.30pm that day, the two were animatedly poring over sketches at her home in Trump Tower.

"I saved the best for the last," Pierre says slyly. "Of course, that was the one she chose."

The next day, he presented his client with outsized fabric swatches, among them the length of six-ply silk crepe she finally settled on.

"It was so heavy and beautiful, it was almost rude," Pierre says, a catch in his voice.

Throughout the fittings, he recalls, Mrs Trump remained even- tempered and singularly focused. "Each time I met her, we were alone," he says. "I never saw a maid. And never once did she look at her phone."

Mrs Trump, a former model who impressed the designer with her command of fashion argot, had her own ideas. She wanted the small band sleeves of her decollete-baring dress to form a straight line from shoulder to shoulder. He pressed for a curvier outline, but ultimately changed his mind.

If I work in shadows, it's because I know how to park my ego. You can't have an ego designing for the First Lady. DESIGNER HERVE PIERRE

She also envisioned a slender white ribbon encircling her waist. He argued for claret and prevailed.

"Fashion is a little bit like cooking," says Pierre, whose father was a chef in Sancerre in central France, where the family lived. "The red had a purpose, like when you put something very spicy in a dish and it takes over a little bit of the flavour."

After several decades in the fashion trade, he ought to know. Still, to all but the most clued-in insiders, the First Lady appeared to have plucked him from obscurity. Among women shopping on Madison Avenue or perusing the racks in Beverly Hills, California, his name would likely ring no bells.

Yet, in retrospect, Pierre, who has lived and worked in New York for 22 years and is a US citizen, was clearly the man for the job.

He created his first independent collection at Balmain in the 1980s, a period during which he designed costumes for ballet as well. In the mid-1990s, he decamped for New York, where he worked with Bill Blass, Vera Wang and Oscar de la Renta, before being named creative director of Carolina Herrera.

During his 14-year tenure there, Herrera was like a monarch, he says. "I was Prince Philip walking always two steps behind her."

He worked discreetly behind the scenes, making clothes for former US first ladies Mrs Laura Bush and Mrs Michelle Obama, among other luminaries. Pierre, who likes to boast that he has designed in his day for every first lady, left his post at the fashion house last year.

Since his departure, he has worked primarily with private clients. Mrs Trump's inauguration gown, with its undulant strip of gazar at the bodice and a slit that travelled saucily from hip to hem, is the first important dress he has created under his own name.

Once its image was circulated, he was overwhelmed with inquiries. "My phone has not stopped ringing," he says, marvelling at his turn of fortune.

For the moment, though, he does not plan to introduce a label. "If I work in shadows, it's because I know how to park my ego," he says. "You can't have an ego designing for the First Lady."

As for the gown, it was a triumph. Flying back to New York last Sunday night, he and Mrs Trump each studied their Twitter accounts, he recalls. "What's your feedback?" she asked him at one point.

"I told her, 'Mrs Trump, I'm trying to find a single bad comment about the dress and I cannot.'"

"I can't find one either," she replies. "I guess we nailed it."

NYTIMES