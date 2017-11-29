Don Don Donki store opening at Orchard Central on Friday, another outlet planned for June

SINGAPORE - Fans of famed Japanese discount store, Don Quijote, can rejoice - the group's holding company, Pan Pacific International Holdings is opening its inaugural 24-hour Don Don Donki store at Orchard Central on Friday (Dec 1).

The name change comes as a result of a Don Quijote restaurant already in existence in Singapore. However, the double-storey 1,397 sqm Singapore store promises to have the same eclectic mix of products that are all either from or produced in Japan.

The brand is known for offering a wide range of products - everything from toilet paper to second-hand Rolex watches - under one roof, often at amazingly discounted prices.

Opened in 1978 by current founder and chairman Mr Takao Yasuda, the brand currently has 368 stores in Japan, Hawaii and the United States and had 828,798 million yen (SGD$ 10,000 million) in annual sales.

Aimed to be an everything-under-one-roof type concept, the brand is also known to give autonomy - from product selection and pricing - to individual stores, meaning that stores in different areas often sell items that are best suited to the needs of its customers.

The store opening here is in partnership with Hokkaido Marche, which will be opening its hybrid restaurant and food court concept in the same premises by end January, and will be managed by Don Quijote.

When Hokkaido Marche opens next year, it will offer eight self-service style outlets and will have a night market concept for dinner hours. Together, the two brands plan to market Japanese food, products and restaurants to Singaporeans at pocket-friendly prices.

It is undeniable that offering products at competitive prices seems to be one of Don Don Donki's primary objectives in Singapore, given that founder and chairman of Don Quijote, Takao Yasuda himself was rather surprised at how expensive items were in Singapore when he moved here back in 2015.

"Back then, I was semi-retired but when I moved to Singapore, it was surprising to see the price difference between Singapore and Japan," he said during a press conference today ahead of the opening of the store tomorrow. "What costs one dollar in Japan is sometimes two or three dollars here."

It was serendipitous then that he was approached by Hokkaido Marche to partner and open their concepts in Singapore - an offer he agreed with immediately.

For Mr Yasuda, the decision to open in Singapore is a strategic one. For one, he said that the items here are only 20 more expensive than those sold in Japan and are still priced lower compared to competitors here.

Its current product selection, which is said to range around the 30,000 mark, was carefully curated especially for Singapore and spans a wide array of products including fresh vegetables and meats, grocery and beverages, party goods, costumes, clothing, make-up and household products. A third of the product selection is also from Hokkaido.

Secondly, for Mr Yasuda who has plans to expand in Singapore and Southeast Asia, Singapore serves as an important regional headquarters for the business and the Singapore arm already is the holding company for its outlets in the United States.

"Singapore is a very important market for us. We already have plans to open another store in 100am in Tanjong Pagar by June 2018 and hopefully will have at least 10 stores here in the next four to five years," Mr Yasuda said. "It is also a good base for us as people speak English here and it makes it easier for us to expand globally."