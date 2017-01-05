Dare to go extra long

How to style extra-long sleeves

The extra-long sleeve trend - as seen in a number of Fall/Winter 2016 collections of designer labels such as The Row, Proenza Schouler and streetwear label Hood By Air - is a strange style.

The length of the sleeves, which fall way past one's fingertips, is impractical: How does one have a meal without accidentally dipping the sleeves into food?

Yet, it is this insouciant and rebellious attitude towards practicality that has made the trend a hit with edgy street-style bloggers.

Here are some tips on how to pull off tops with extra- long sleeves:

•As tempted as you might be to roll up the sleeves to the elbows, do not.

That defeats the purpose of wearing extra-long-sleeve tops.

•The only oversized element of the top should be the sleeves.

Ensure that the top fits the shoulders squarely and is cropped at the waist for a fitted and neater look.

•The long sleeves will look more pronounced when the top is tucked into the waistband.

If the top has an equally long hemline, it may look sloppy.

Outfit suggestions:

1. Acrylic and wool blend chunky knit sweater, $45.90 (usual price $69.90), from Pull & Bear; colourful shorts, $103.80, from iRoo; and grommet detail polyurethane sneakers, $53.90, from Charles & Keith

Contrast the extra-long sleeves of the top with a shorter hemline for the bottom - shorts or miniskirts are a good bet. Complete the look with ankle boots or platform sneakers for a street-style vibe.

2. Burgundy flared-sleeve ribbed T-shirt, $17.90, from Zara; vest with bow detail, $135, from Cos; flared crepe shorts, $29.90, from Uniqlo; and floralprint heels, $230, from Pedder Red

With a thinner ribbed top, experiment with layering clothes for different looks. Try wearing the top under a sleeveless knit vest or a blazer and let the extra-long sleeves peek out.

To avoid looking frumpy, wear the outfit with a pair of shorts that hits the mid-thigh and a pair of statement shoes.

3. Heich Blade "Fantastic" long-sleeve T-shirt, $130, from www.bangcube.com; dark red satin trousers, $170 (usual price $340), from Bimba Y Lola; silver court shoes, $39.90, from H&M; and Starry Night earrings with cut-out detail, $100, from Risis.

Go for a high-end-meets-low-end look by pairing a simple cotton top with pants that are made from a material with a slight sheen, such as satin. The high heels and earrings heighten the glam factor.