Chinese netizens lift up model after fall on Victoria's Secret catwalk

SHANGHAI (AFP) - China's netizens gave an outpouring of support on Tuesday for model Ming Xi, who apologised to the country for tripping on the catwalk of the first-ever Victoria's Secret fashion show in her country.

She fell after stepping on the train of her flowing costume during the show in Shanghai.

The spotlight was on participants like Ming after Victoria's Secret chose a record seven Chinese-origin models for the annual show - which is broadcast in more than 190 countries - as it seeks to break into the country's growing lingerie market.

But she was the only one of the 55 models in the show to suffer the occupational hazard of falling on the catwalk.

"I'm sorry to let everyone down. Thanks for everyone's concern," Ming, 28, said on Weibo.

"As a model for seven years, I have fallen on this road many times but I know no matter how painful it is, I must stand and finish.

"The future road is long. I will always continue walking."

Chinese netizens praised her for getting up, straightening the elaborate floral-themed decorative frame on her back and finishing her walk.

"My heart broke watching that. But Ming is still pretty! Go girl!" said one of thousands of Weibo comments.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss chimed in on Ming's feed.

"You handled that with such grace and elegance. Sometimes you trip and fall but it's how you get back up that matters, and you got up like a champ and owned it. Love you Ming!" Kloss said.