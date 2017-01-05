Chilling out with the TV and laundry

Musician and vocalist Sara Wee is such a busy bee that cherished days off are spent mostly watching TV and doing household chores.

"You've no idea how much I love doing laundry because it means that I have to be at home. And I get to watch Netflix and relax," says the 30-year-oldlead singer of local band 53A.

The band, formed in 2003, also consist of lead guitarist Alvin Khoo, keyboardist Nazaruddin Mashruddin, bassist and vocalist Bani Hidir and drummer Helman Kamal.

Known for doing covers, 53A play at Timbre @ The Substation on Tuesdays and Fridays and have regular gigs at Hive by Wala Wala in Havelock Road on Thursdays. They also play at weddings, birthdays and corporate events on weekends.

But Wee wears many other hats.



Musician Sara Wee is also a certified yoga instructor. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG



She is a part-time lecturer at the School of Music at Lasalle College of the Arts - her alma mater - teaching classes on sight reading and singing three days a week.

She also teaches at Timbre Music Academy, a music school under music and lifestyle company Timbre Group, and is the vocal director at local theatre company I Theatre.

The certified yoga instructor also teaches yoga at The Yoga Mandala in Telok Ayer.

"Exercise is what gives me the energy to keep going," says the laid-back singer, who is in a relationship.

The past few months have been even busier for Wee.

Last year, 53A were chosen to perform the National Day Parade (NDP) theme song, Tomorrow's Here Today. Since then, Wee says the band have been getting almost double their number of gigs.

"Being a part of NDP was great. We've been around long enough for people to kind of know who we are, but a lot of them are in the niche group of Singaporeans who go for live music."

Wee says the NDP gig gave the group exposure on a wider scale.

"Especially with school children. They are so cute. I was in a lift with a kid once and he kept staring at me because I think he was trying to figure out if I'm from the band that sang the NDP song."

This year, Wee's schedule is already filling up with more gigs and personal trips.

ON HER BAG

This was a Christmas present from my sister last year. I love clutch bags because they're easy to carry around. The print is the quirkiest thing because there are synchronised swimmers and a French bulldog. I'm an animal lover, so this is perfect.

"I'll be going for AcroYoga (a mix of partner acrobatics and yoga) training in Bali and also to London in April to watch Bruno Mars. I can't believe he's not coming to Asia."

She has not made any New Year resolutions, but hopes that the band can work on producing new original music.

"The last time we released an album was in 2010. So, hopefully this year, we will come up with something."

The band released their debut album, Settle The Kettle, in 2010.

Wee is also excited about the Singapore music scene, "considering that there are so many up-and-coming bands".

" It is nice to see other bands coming out and see what they do with the music. We all interpret songs differently and it is always fun. With the way the local music scene has been booming, this year will be quite exciting."

Things in her bag

SCARF FROM COTTON ON

I'm always feeling cold. I have a jacket in my car at all times. But a jacket won't fit in my bag, so this works.

SUNGLASSES FROM CAROUSELL

The guys who founded Carousell (an online marketplace) often come to our gigs - they gave this pair to me. I don't think many people have these sunglasses outside of the company. It has a funky colour and suits my face shape.

LIP PAINT FROM MAKE UP FOR EVER

A small amount of this is enough to carry me through the day. I think a tangerine red shade works best for my tanned skin.

MOMENTUM EARPHONES FROM SENNHEISER

These are the best and I never leave home without them. They fit perfectly in my ears and cancel out ambient sound. The sound quality is also great.

SK-II MID-DAY MIRACLE ESSENCE

I use this to give my skin a refreshing boost and keep it moisturised. I always have it with me, especially when I travel. I was in Tokyo last year and I even made my family and boyfriend use it.



ACUVUE RADIANT BRIGHT DAILY DISPOSABLE LENSES

I've been wearing contact lenses since I was 11 years old. There are days when I'll be out from 7am till 2am. Sometimes, when I have photo shoots, I get make-up in my eyes. It's always good to have a spare pair of lenses.