Carolina Herrera creates calm elegance for fall

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Carolina Herrera returned to her design roots to create her latest collection.

Herrera debuted her fall/winter 2017 line, which she said "embodies the essence of the house" at New York Fashion Week: The Shows, on Monday (Feb 13).

The show started with her twist on an old staple.

"This collection is very inspired by the white shirt. It is a new way of wearing it, said Herrera. "It's a collection with very simple silhouettes without any effort, very feminine. This is the essence of the house of Herrera that you're going to see today", she added.

A black and white palette kicked off the show, mixing white cotton shirts with black leather.

Evening and day looks were created in burgundy and pale pink, all constructed with ease in mind. Velvet was used throughout the collection as an accent on waistlines or flirty bows.

"I have pleat skirts, pleated skirts because I love the way it moves. It's very uncomplicated, it's a very, very simple silhouette but with the right elements for the Herrera house".

Navy and teal were juxtaposed with sequins, chiffon and organza throughout the collection.

Since Donald Trump's presidential win, much talk has been regarding first lady Melania Trump's style, with some designers saying they would not provide clothing for her. However, Herrera, who has dressed five first ladies, said for her fashion overrules politics.

"I don't have a problem dressing the first lady of this country, whoever it is. I think it's out of respect for the United States".

A celebrity favorite, the show was attended by actresses Emmy Rossum and Christina Ricci and socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild and others.

New York Fashion Week will run until Feb 16 with 72 shows on the official schedule.