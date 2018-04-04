Blue jeans are no longer distressed

NEW YORK • Blue jeans are not fading away. From Ralph Lauren to Calvin Klein, America's biggest fashion labels are pinning their hopes on a revival.

Across the industry, clothing brands are renewing their focus on denim, betting the wardrobe staple can be a major sales driver as jeans battle stretchy pants for supremacy from the waist down.

The industry has been just as distressed as the ripped denim of the same name.

In recent years, jeans have struggled to beat back more comfortable styles such as leggings and yoga wear.

Last year, imports of elastic knit pants surpassed those of jeans for the first time, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Making things worse, blue jean styles have been largely stagnant over the past decade, leaving shoppers little to get excited about.

Sure, microtrends such as cropped flares and 1980s throwbacks pop up here and there, but the skinny jean has remained the dominant style for more than a decade, with no real threat to its denim dominance.



Fashion labels such as Ralph Lauren (photo) and Calvin Klein are pinning their hopes on a blue jeans revival. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ RALPH LAUREN



Yet while Levi Strauss & Co struggled for years to stave off pressure from stretchy pants, there are signs of a rebound.

The jeans maker posted an 8 per cent increase in revenue last year, thanks to a significant revamp of its women's jeans. That was its strongest annual growth since 2011.

Meanwhile, luxury labels are helping to pull denim out of the doldrums.

Downtown streetwear brand Off White's washed jeans drew lots of interest for reworked denim, as did the patchwork jean styles from Vetements that led the trendy label to collaborate with Levi's.

Jeans makers have sought to develop increasingly "technical" denim to win over shoppers who demand more stretch and moisture-wicking, integrating fibres such as elastane and lyocell.

PVH, which owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, has seen an "incredible improvement" in its jeans businesses worldwide, chief executive Emanuel Chirico said.

This January, the company enlisted the bulk of the Kardashian clan - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie - in a global advertising campaign for Calvin Klein's jeans and underwear lines.

"Clearly, the limited jeans product we have been focused on rolling out is paying huge dividends for us," Mr Chirico said of Calvin Klein's denim sales. "We're feeling really strongly about that business."

Ralph Lauren, in the midst of a bid to regain the brand's one-time cachet, singled out denim as a segment it will refocus on going forward after seeing an 8 per cent spike year-to-date in its jeans sales.

Denim represents just 2 or 3 per cent of the company's total revenue and management said it should be much higher. "Based on recent consumer research, we believe that we have a clear basis to win in this category," chief executive Patrice Louvet said in February.

The mass-market labels are on board as well.

American Eagle Outfitters set a record for volume last fall, luring teens into stores with tall walls of denim in hundreds of different silhouettes and washes, from ripped high-waisted "jeggings" to indigo mum jeans.

At J. Crew, denim led its sister brand Madewell to record sales both in stores and online last quarter, executives said.

Even as J. Crew's flagship label struggles to get shoppers into its stores, Madewell continues to report double-digit increases in comparative store sales, thanks to jeans.

Gap chief executive Art Peck said earlier this month that he is seeing "very good performance" out of women's denim, too.

Gap has even held internal "denim summits" to improve its jeans across all its brands.

