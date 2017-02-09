Last year's hit Korean drama Descendants Of The Sun may have ended its run, but it continues to inspire pop culture trends.

Local jewellery label Citigems has teamed up with Korean celebrity jewellery designer Bjoon Kim to design a necklace that is an enhanced replica of the one that the TV series' male lead, played by popular actor Song Joong Ki, gives to the female lead played by Song Hye Kyo.

The pendant on the necklace, which costs $438, is made from rose gold and is shaped like a sun, its rays embellished with 18 small diamonds that weigh a total of 0.18 carats.

It is the latest addition to a Korean-inspired jewellery range designed by Kim for Citigems, a brand under home-grown contemporary fashion jeweller Aspial Corporation, which also owns Lee Hwa Jewellery.

The Korean collection was launched in November last year.

Kim also designed the teardropshaped locket featured in last year's drama, Cinderella And Four Knights. The replica for Citigems, made of silver, will cost $338. The top and bottom pieces are hinged together, such that when the locket is opened and closed, it creates a chiming sound. Another piece in the collection is a replica of a personalised ring that Kim was commissioned to create by Korean actor Jin Goo, who played the popular second male lead in Descendants Of The Sun.

The band for Citigems is made from white gold and features a diamond. Prices start at $998, depending on the size of the diamond.

Both the teardrop design and the angular shape of the band have also been replicated in other rings, necklaces and pendants for the Koreaninspired range.

Kim's designs have been worn by K-pop idols, such as girl group AOA's Kim Seol Hyun and various members of Girls' Generation, as well as Korean actress Han Chae Young.

The collaboration with Citigems is part of a wider ready-to-wear collection featuring several designer lines inspired by different places, including France, Greece and Taiwan.

The pieces draw colours and features from iconic landmarks or architecture, such as the domed roof of the Florence Cathedral and the heart-shaped arches of Taiwan's Lover's Bridge.

On why Citigems decided to ride on the K-wave, Ms Wong Mei Wai, business director at Aspial-Lee Hwa Jewellery, says: "The Korean wave has gained so much ground with its top stars and romantic dramas.

"I think the collection would appeal to drama fans and resonate with millennials who prefer minimalistic and simple designs that have an element of Hallyu."

She declines to disclose sales figures, saying only that the collection has been well received by customers.

"We have received positive feedback from our younger customers, those aged 20 to 30, who love Korean dramas and classic jewellery," she says.

Some of the pieces, such as the replica of Jin Goo's ring, are made to measure in Korea by Kim, which means that customers might have to wait a few weeks to get their hands on the jewellery.

Because of the positive response, Citigems plans to refresh the line this year with new creations from Kim.

Korean drama fan Kelly Hah, 22, says she would love to have the teardrop necklace.

The undergraduate says: "I really enjoyed watching Cinderella And Four Knights and to be able to have a replica of the adorable pendant would be really special."