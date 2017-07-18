Best and worst looks from the International Indian Film Academy Awards

The Big Apple was lit on the night of July 15 as Bollywood rolled out its glamour on the International Indian Film Academy Awards red carpet, with stars all dolled up and looking snazzy in their designer wear. But as is always the case, some get it right and some, horribly wrong. Here is a round-up of who looked the best and the worst.

Best use of slit: Shilpa Shetty



Actress Shilpa Shetty is one gorgeous star. She knows what works on her body and this gold Monisha Jaising ensemble showed off her assets. The colour complemented her skin tone and the shimmer did not overpower the dress. Total win.

Worst use of dupatta: Nargis Fakhri



This super-fit Bollywood actress did not do justice to her physique in this Gauri & Nainika dress. She was drowning in the heavy material and that piece of cloth/dupatta around her neck was just unnecessary. Maybe if she had left her hair open, all the attention would not have gone to that unflattering neckline.

Best use of crystals: Alia Bhatt



We have said this before and we will say it again: We love that actress Alia Bhatt dresses her age. Her Zuhair Murad number was a timeless yet fun choice, cinched at the waist so her figure was not completely drowned in all that volume.

Worst use of frills: Kalki Koechlin



Ruffles are incredibly tricky to pull off - too many frills and you risk looking like a child gone loose with a pair of scissors. And while some people do know how to use ruffles strategically, for the most part, ruffles have become the nemesis of most celebrities who have worn them, like actress Kalki Koechlin. Looking at this Gucci dress, it almost looked like a piece of sashimi. While we liked the slicked-back hair and her crimson pout, that dress did her no favours.

Best dress for an hourglass figure: Sonakshi Sinha



Actress Sonakshi Sinha was working that red body-hugging LaBourjoisie gown like nobody's business. The sleek hair, coupled with Chopard ear bling, was on point enough that the poofy shoulder thing could be forgiven.

Worst use of colour-blocking: Shahid Kapoor

Best use of colour: Mira Rajput



The actor (above right, with his wife Mira Rajput) looks good, as always, but this time, the black block of colour running across his chest made it seem like he was tied around the chest. But if summer was a dress, Rajput's dress would be it. For someone who is sort of a red-carpet novice, Raiput was killing it at this year's awards. This stunning yet simple bright orange Swapnil Shinde dress fitted her like a dream and she also accessorised like a pro.

Worst Elsa-inspired gown: Katrina Kaif



This look was very Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2017. However, while the icy-blue outfit worked for Rai, this Ziad Nakad creation that Kaif chose was just so blah and did nothing to accentuate her killer bod.

Best use of details: Varun Dhawan



Varun Dhawan always makes an impression on the red carpet and, this year, the actor impressed with his show of detail. He paired his Emporio Armani tux with a Gucci shirt embellished with floral details on the cuff and a loose bowtie. Two thumbs-up for this Bollywood hottie.

Worst Cinderella-inspired dress: Kriti Sanon



Cinderella dresses are so 2010 and model-actress Kriti Sanon's Mark Bumgarner dress looked straight out of a fairy tale in a bad way. The length of the dress was awkward, the satin off-shoulder did not work and the pink was just... sigh.

Best use of peplum: Preity Zinta



Preity Zinta looked slinky in a Gauri & Nainika black peplum and tail skirt. While not everyone gets peplum right, this actress managed to ace it with a soft updo and minimal accessories and make-up.

Worst use of shimmer: Bipasha Basu



Actress Bipasha Basu has the curves, but she did not make the best use of them. The Gaurav Gupta gown made her look square-ish from the top and the shimmer took away from her curves and overshadowed her figure.

