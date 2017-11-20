Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show dazzles with more than 50 models gracing the runway

Brazilian model Adriana Lima (centre left) leads South African model Candice Swanepoel (centre right) on the stage as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Nov 20, 2017.
Brazilian model Adriana Lima (centre left) leads South African model Candice Swanepoel (centre right) on the stage as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Nov 20, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
US model Lily Aldridge (left) leads out other models as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Nov 20, 2017.
US model Lily Aldridge (left) leads out other models as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Nov 20, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Chinese model Ming Xi falls on the catwalk.
Chinese model Ming Xi falls on the catwalk.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese model Ming Xi laughs after falling on the catwalk.
Chinese model Ming Xi laughs after falling on the catwalk.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese model He Sui presents a creation.
Chinese model He Sui presents a creation.PHOTO: AFP
Angolan model Amilna Estevao presents a creation.
Angolan model Amilna Estevao presents a creation.PHOTO: AFP
Models celebrate at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Models celebrate at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
35 min ago
Rebecca Lynne Tan in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Models wowed the crowd as they strutted down the U-shaped runway on Monday (Nov 20) at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, held in Shanghai for the first time.

The show at the city's Mercedes-Benz Arena lasted 45 minutes, after a late start at 8.25pm, 25 minutes after the scheduled start time.

Attended by an estimated 2,500 invited guests from around the world, South African model Candice Swanepoel was the first model to appear on the runway, sashaying down the aisle to the upbeat song Kiwi, sung by One Direction's Harry Styles.

Other musical acts included numbers by R&B singer Miguel and Chinese singer-songwriter Jane Zhang.

More than 50 models graced the runway, featuring six collections that included pieces from the highly anticipated VS x Balmain collaboration, as well as a tribal-themed collection.

 
 

Models danced, waved and blew kisses to the crowd, each showcasing their own style and personality.

Unlike in previous years when the show is filmed twice, the Shanghai show was shot only once.

It will be broadcast at 10pm Eastern Standard Time (11am Singapore time), Nov 28, on American television network CBS.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing