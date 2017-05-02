An ad for Clean India movement, custom tent: Priyanka Chopra's trench coat dress sparks memes

A billowing trench-coat dress worn by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra at New York's Met Gala on Monday (May 1) has taken on a life of its own online, after the Internet took the detective-style gown and turned it into meme fodder.

Chopra, 34, wore the Ralph Lauren dress to the Met Gala, where celebrities and fashion insiders traditionally let their hair down style-wise.

Chopra's dress was aligned to the theme - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between - but Internet users nevertheless considered it fair game for memes. "Priyanka Chopra" was trending on India's Twitter, with more than 23,000 tweets on Tuesday night.

Memes shared online poked fun at the train of her dress, saying it could cover stadiums in the rain and could contain Egypt's pyramids.

One said it resembled the layer of cream that would form on a hot masala milk tea.

Others joked that she was endorsing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Movement, as she could make a clean sweep with her dress.

Here are some of the choicest memes.