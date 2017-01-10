American man knits sweaters with images of landmarks, then wears them to the sites

Mr Sam Barsky from Baltimore is very good with his hands.

He specialises in knitting sweaters, incorporating complex images of landmarks on them. He then wears them when he visits those sites, making for very impressive and amusing photo opportunities.

His works include sweaters featuring the Niagara Falls, the mysterious Stonehenge, Times Square in New York City and the United States Capitol.

They went viral after they hit the front page of Reddit, which bumps posts up based on popularity among users on the site. According to Mashable, he has created 103 different sweaters so far.

"To this day, I have pictures while wearing 91 of the 103 sweaters around the exact landmark or style of scenery or something quite similar, and I have a goal of doing this for all of them, though most of the remaining ones will require travel to other continents," he told Mashable.

He first started knitting in March 1999, producing two solid coloured sweaters, before attempting his very own pictorial sweater, in August the following year.

On his Facebook page Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky, Mr Barsky, who studied nursing in a community college, posts photos of his works, and him wearing them to the various corresponding landmarks.

There are also videos in which he showcases his knitting process.

According to the page, his works had been displayed at American Visionary Arts Museum from 2004 to 2005, in addition to other exhibitions.

In August 2016, he submitted five of his works to the Maryland State Fair, and two of them won prizes. One piece of work had image of power lines on it, and the other showed animals grazing in a field.

On Tuesday (Jan 10), he wrote a Facebook post, sharing how he was feeling overwhelmed by the attention he was suddenly receiving.

He wrote: "I have a flood of messages and requests for interviews that I have received. I want to answer each one personally. It is just so many that I can't get to them all in one day."

While he has received requests for the sweaters he knits, he said that they are not for sale, as it takes him one month to knit each piece.

"My main goals now are assembling a staff who can assist me with this newfound fame. And knitting of course!"

A post on Jan 3 showed a collage of all 12 sweaters he knitted in 2016, one for each month.

They portrayed scenes such as a waterfall and a farm.

According to Mashable, Mr Barsky is currently working on two pieces, one of which features civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.