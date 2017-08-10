All about accessories

Mrs Misato Suzuki-Carpenter, 36, runs custom cakery Jumi Cakes. She is married with three children aged 12, seven and seven months.

How would you describe your style?

I don't have a specific style. It's a mix of casual, fun, beachwear, bohochic and romantic retro.

But on a daily basis, being a mother of three, I'm mainly in casual wear, which is denim shorts and a T-shirt, for comfort.

I don't wear loads of jewellery, but will accessorise with a hat, sunglasses and trainers, such as my adidas Originals Supershell Superstars (photo 1), which I got in Japan in 2015 for about $130.

I haven't seen them on anyone in Singapore. When I saw them in Japan, I had to have them. They are my favourite, I won't even lend them to my daughter.

When did your interest in fashion start?

I was a late bloomer. I was more into make-up and doing my hair. But when I hit my late teens and started going out more, I started to care more.

My parents didn't really take my siblings and I shopping a lot or spend a lot of money on clothes for us. So it was more when I started earning that I would save up and pick my own clothes.

My younger sisters were more into fashion than I was. They would push me to care more.

Who are your favourite designers and which are your go-to brands?

I'm not into high-end brands such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton. I don't own anything like those.

I like brands such as Roxy, which sells items like the blue playsuit (photo 2) my husband got for me as a Christmas present, and Cath Kidston for bags.

I tend to go to H&M and Victoria's Secret and I shop online.

Although my casual wear is as plain as jeans and a white shirt, l like florals and colours that pop too. I like flowers in general. I guess that's why I naturally lean towards Cath Kidston and Ted Baker.

Even the black cheongsam (photo 3) I bought from Mazzario for $170 for my best friend's wedding has flowers on it and I didn't realise it when I bought it.

Who are your style icons?

I don't have a specific icon, but I think singer-actress Jennifer Lopez really has her stuff together, considering she's close to 50 and still looks good in everything she wears. It's mainly because of the confidence she has.

I like Hollywood actresses Sienna Miller and Blake Lively too. Miller is very boho-chic. They are mums who look good all the time.

What are your favourite pieces in your wardrobe?

The Ted Baker floral heels (photo 4) I got for $220. I love them so much I have them in both black and white. They go with almost anything.

My Cath Kidston rucksack (photo 5) is something I use practically every day. It was a gift from my mum, who knows I love the label. A lot of diaper bags are shoulder bags, which are difficult to use. It's much easier to have a rucksack when you're carrying a baby. It doesn't look like a diaper bag, but I use it as one, and it has a slot for my laptop, which I need for work.

What is your favourite splurge piece?

It would be the pink Ted Baker dress (photo 6) I got for $345 after a 15 per cent members' discount.

I had to have it when I saw it. I'm not even a pink person. It has to be special. I don't usually wear all pink.

What are your weaknesses when it comes to shopping?

Trainers, hats and sunglasses. Between me and my husband, we have more than 20 hats and caps.

Is there a purchase you have regretted?

I don't regret many of the things I buy. Just one time, I was out with the kids at H&M and there was a long queue for the changing room, so I bought this top that ended up being too tight for me.

What is your most recent fashion purchase?

I bought a mint-green Ted Baker skirt. It's a high-waist tulle skirt that I matched with an off-shoulder top from H&M for a wedding I went to earlier this month. It was about $230 at a members' sale.

What is the best shopping or style advice you live by?

If you are shopping with your kids in tow, occupy them with snacks, toys, games on your phone, repeatedly say "hold on" and limit yourself to 15 minutes.

Style-wise, go with your gut feel, so wear something that's going to make you feel confident and beautiful and the outfit should come to life.