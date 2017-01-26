A refreshing festive orange

How do I pull off orange lipstick?

Instead of the predictable bold and strong red lips for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, orange lips are a fresher way to incorporate the festive spirit into one’s make-up.

Yet it is not easy to select the right shade to match one’s skin tone.

Make-up artist from Make Up Store Ellinore Johansson, 22, who is based in Stockholm, Sweden, says anyone can wear orange lipstick if she selects the correct shade.

She shares some tips on how to perfect the look:

For fair skin

For those with pale skin with an ivory undertone, select a red-orange lip colour. This will look warmer on the skin. The lively colour will stand out against the fair complexion, so keep the rest of the look light and natural.

For yellow-based skin

For those with yellow undertones to the skin, a peach- or coral-based orange will be more suitable. Avoid a shade that is too bright as this will bring out the yellow in the skin and make one look dull.

For darker skin

For people with tan or olive skin, they should go for a brighter, more pigmented shade. Darker skin works best with bright orange tones.

Try a lip gloss

For those who prefer the no-make- up look, wearing an orange lip gloss can add a pop of colour without weighing down the look.

Make it stay all day

Always start by applying a nude or orange-based lip pencil lightly all over the lips. This will prime your lips and help your lipstick stay on longer.

Products to try



1. Lips & Boys in Cristiano, $50, from Tom Ford, available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Robinsons Raffles City

A bright orange that applies smoothly with a velvety matte finish.

2. Rouge Coco Shine in Corail Radieux, $50,from Chanel counters

A peach-orange shade with a lightweight texture that applies like a balm and provides a finish with a natural shine.

3. Give Me Luck In Liquid Lips Juicy in OR211, $17.90,from Etude House stores

A lip tint that creates a natural, bitten-lip look.

4. Lip Gloss in Tulip, $32, from Make Up Store outlets

A high-shine lip gloss with a slight shimmer to create dimension on the lips.

5. Colorburst Balm Stain in Rendezvous, $20.90, from Revlon, available at Watsons, Guardian, Sasa and major department stores

A combination of a lip balm and stain, this easy-to-apply lip colour is vivid yet moisturising on the lips.

6. Audacious Lipstick in Lana, $44, from Nars, available at Nars outlets at Ngee Ann City, Tangs at Tang Plaza, Robinsons The Heeren and selected Sephora stores

A pigmented long-lasting lipstick with a creamy texture and smooth satin finish.