Exhibition honouring the late Zaha Hadid opens at the ArtScience Museum

SINGAPORE - An exhibition showcasing the cutting-edge architecture and design of the late Zaha Hadid opens on Sunday (Aug 6) at the ArtScience Museum.

The Zaha Hadid Architects: Reimagining Architecture Exhibition will showcase a curation of the late architecture doyenne's transformational projects across the globe.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Malaysian property developer UEM Sunrise and architecture and design firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), set up by Hadid herself in London, almost four decades ago.

It is the first Zaha Hadid exhibition to be held in Singapore and will offer visitors a walk through of ZHA's designs over the years, many of which redefined architecture for the 21st century.

The Baghdad-born architect was known for her radical and curvaceous architectural lines.

Her famous works include the Vitra Fire Station in Weil am Rhein, Germany, the Italian National Museum of 21st Century Arts in Rome and the London Aquatics Centre, built for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

In Singapore, she designed the layered and organic-looking d'Leedon condominium off Farrer Road. Her firm also took charge of the masterplan of business hub one-north in Buona Vista.

One of the world's most famous architects, she died suddenly after a heart attack in Miami in March last year at the age of 65. She has no children.

The Zaha Hadid Architects: Reimagining Architecture Exhibition will be open to the public from Aug 6 to Aug 15 at the ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave. Admission is free. The exhibition is open from 10am to 7pm daily.